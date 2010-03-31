John Mayer sets summer tour dates and brings Avett Bros., Train and Owl City along

Things clearly go more smoothly for John Mayer when he concentrates on the performing. His current arena tour is drawing strong reviews and getting the focus back on his music instead of his mouth, which he should probably keep shut unless he”s singing.

The tour is going so well that it has been extended throughout the summer. The next leg of “The Battle Studies World Tour” starts in Charlotte, N.C.

The spring tour has featured Michael Franti & Spearhead as an opener and the summer acts are just as great. Slotted for various dates in the summer are Train, the Avett Brothers and Owl City.

Jul 16 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte (withTrain)

Jul 17 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion @ Walnut Creek (withTrain)

Jul 18 Virginia Beach, VA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater (TBA)

Jul 21 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater (withTrain)

Jul 24 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion @ Montage Mountain (withTrain)

Jul 25 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium (withTrain)

Jul 27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center (withTrain)

Jul 28 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre (withTrain)

Jul 30 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center (withTrain)

Jul 31 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live (The Avett Brothers)

Aug 01 Burgettstown, PA First Niagara Pavilion (withTrain)

Aug 03 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center (withTrain)

Aug 06 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center (withTrain)

Aug 07 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre (withTrain)

Aug 08 Saratoga, NY Saratoga PAC (withTrain)

Aug 10 Toronto, ONT Molson Canadian Amphitheatre (withTrain)

Aug 11 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake PAC (withTrain)

Aug 13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center (The Avett Brothers)

Aug 14 Tinley Park, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre (The Avett Brothers)

Aug 15 Noblesville, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center (The Avett Brothers

Aug 18 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion (with Owl City)

Aug 20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre (with Owl City)

Aug 21 Wheatland, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre (with Owl City)

Aug 22 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl (with Owl City)

Aug 24 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (with Owl City)

Aug 25 Chula Vista, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre (with Owl City)

Aug 31 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheater (TBA)

Sep 01 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Owl City)

Sep 04 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center (TBA)

Sep 05 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Owl City)

Sep 06 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheatre @ the Wharf (with Owl City)

Sep 08 Atlanta, GA Aaron”s Amphitheatre @ Lakewood (with Owl City)

Sep 10 Tampa, FL The Ford Amphitheatre (with Owl City)