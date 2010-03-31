John Mayer sets summer tour dates and brings Avett Bros., Train and Owl City along

03.31.10 8 years ago
Things clearly go more smoothly for John Mayer when he concentrates on the performing.  His current arena tour is drawing strong reviews and getting the focus back on his music instead of his mouth, which he should probably keep shut unless he”s singing.
 
The tour is going so well that it has been extended throughout the summer. The next leg of “The Battle Studies World Tour” starts in Charlotte, N.C.
 
The spring tour has featured Michael Franti & Spearhead as an opener and the summer acts are just as great. Slotted for various dates in the summer are Train, the Avett Brothers and Owl City.
 
Jul 16      Charlotte, NC          Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte       (withTrain)                           
Jul 17      Raleigh, NC           Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion  @ Walnut Creek   (withTrain)                           
Jul 18      Virginia Beach, VA   Verizon Wireless Amphitheater                         (TBA)                                    
Jul 21      Wantagh, NY                        Nikon at Jones Beach Theater                           (withTrain)                           
Jul 24     Scranton, PA                         Toyota Pavilion @ Montage Mountain           (withTrain)                           
Jul 25     Hershey, PA                          Hershey Park Stadium                                         (withTrain)                           
Jul 27     Cincinnati, OH                       Riverbend Music Center                                     (withTrain)                           
Jul 28      Clarkston, MI                        DTE Energy Music Theatre                              (withTrain)                           
Jul 30      Camden, NJ                           Susquehanna Bank Center                                 (withTrain)                           
Jul 31     Bristow, VA                           Jiffy Lube Live                                                      (The Avett Brothers)          
Aug 01   Burgettstown, PA                First Niagara Pavilion                                          (withTrain)                           
Aug 03   Holmdel, NJ                           PNC Bank Arts Center                                        (withTrain)                           
Aug 06   Mansfield, MA                     Comcast Center                                                    (withTrain)                           
Aug 07   Hartford, CT                          Comcast Theatre                                                  (withTrain)                           
Aug 08   Saratoga, NY                         Saratoga PAC                                                       (withTrain)                           
Aug 10   Toronto, ONT                       Molson Canadian Amphitheatre                       (withTrain)                           
Aug 11   Darien Center, NY                Darien Lake PAC                                  (withTrain)                           
Aug 13   Cuyahoga Falls, OH            Blossom Music Center                                        (The Avett Brothers)          
Aug 14   Tinley Park, IL                      First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre                    (The Avett Brothers)          
Aug 15   Noblesville, IN                      Verizon Wireless Music Center                         (The Avett Brothers           
Aug 18   Phoenix, AZ          Cricket Wireless Pavilion                                    (with Owl City)                    
Aug 20   Mountain View, CA          Shoreline Amphitheatre                                         (with Owl City)                    
Aug 21   Wheatland, CA                    Sleep Train Amphitheatre                                   (with Owl City)                    
Aug 22   Los Angeles, CA                 Hollywood Bowl                                                  (with Owl City)                    
Aug 24   Irvine, CA             Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre                         (with Owl City)                    
Aug 25   Chula Vista, CA                    Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre                          (with Owl City)                    
Aug 31   West Valley City, UT          USANA Amphitheater                                        (TBA)                                    
Sep 01    Morrison, CO                        Red Rocks Amphitheatre                                    (with Owl City)    
Sep 04    Dallas, TX                             Superpages.com   Center                                    (TBA)
Sep 05    Woodlands, TX                   Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion                     (Owl City)
Sep 06    Orange Beach, AL                The Amphitheatre @ the Wharf        (with Owl City)                  
Sep 08    Atlanta, GA           Aaron”s Amphitheatre @ Lakewood                (with Owl City)                    
Sep 10    Tampa, FL                             The Ford Amphitheatre                                      (with Owl City)
Sep 11    West Palm Beach, Fl            Cruzan Amphitheatre                                          (with Owl City)                    
 
 

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

