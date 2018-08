“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” premieres on HBO this Sunday, but the “Daily Show” veteran popped by Jon Stewart's desk to do what he does best: drink tea like a real Briton and rant.

Can't wait for his show. I need something else to watch on HBO at the moment since I watch every episode of “Veep” about six times in a single week right now. But please, can Samantha Bee catch the next big break? Or hell, Beth Littleford?