John Oliver and Peter Jackson celebrate New Zealand politician’s dildo attack

John Oliver is finally back, and while his major segment of the night was about voting rights, there was also a short, fantastic spotlight on the latest thing to happen in New Zealand.

Oliver's gleeful take on New Zealand's weirdness has always been one of my favorite Last Week Tonight bits, but, Oliver says, the show was planning to have a moratorium on New Zealand because it made fun of the place so often.

And then the country's economic development minister Steven Joyce got attacked with a dildo, leaving Oliver with little choice.

So he went all out, even creating a new flag for the country (which is currently in the midst of a contest to choose a new flag) featuring a still from the video of Joyce getting hit in the face with the sex toy. He then enlisted Lord of the Rings director and Kiwi Peter Jackson to show it off, waving a giant version of the flag from high atop some New Zealand mountain.

“Once again, New Zealand punches above its weight,” Jackson said, waving the new flag proudly.

And then there was a dildo chorus, men in giant dildo costumes, balloon animal dildos, and a dildo mic drop.