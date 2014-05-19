John Oliver Marries Off Gay Nintendo Characters

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Oliver celebrated ten years of marriage equality in Massachusetts by showing what it would look like if Nintendo characters were gay and got married. Of course.

Nintendo has been under fire for “Tomodachi Life,” its gigantic Sims-like game where players can do just about anything with their avatars except marry other avatars of the same sex. The company has promised to include that update in a future version of “Tomodachi Life,” but in the meantime, John Oliver is showing us classic same-sex Nintendo characters getting affectionate.

I hope the Princess celebrates her marriage by taking Zelda through the “Super Mario 2” warp tube and enjoying some whale-watching in World 4.