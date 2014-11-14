John Oliver took over “The Daily Show” again to help promote Jon Stewart”s “Rosewater”

“I”ll take another spin in the non-premium host chair,” Oliver said as he interviewed all the key “Rosewater” people, including “The Daily Show” staffers who helped inspire the film, Jason Jones and producer Tim Greenberg, plus Maziar Bahari and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to “Fox & Friends,” reveals cancer scare

The former “View” co-host says she had a tumor removed from her abdomen a month ago.

“The Big Bang Theory” pays tribute to Carol Ann Susi

A brief message for the “Mrs. Wolowitz” actress ended last night”s episode with the message: “Every time you spoke we laughed. You”re in our hearts forever.”

What if Jon Stewart's movie is a hit and he leaves “The Daily Show”?

Comedy Central should be feeling nervous about the performance of Stewart”s “Rosewater,” says Brian Lowry. As he notes, losing Stewart would be a huge blow to the cable network, especially on the heels of John Oliver and Stephen Colbert leaving.

Seth Meyers welcomes Aaron Sorkin with “The Sorkin Sketch”

“Late Night” paid homage to “The Newsroom” and “West Wing” honcho. PLUS: Sorkin talks about staging a live TV version of “A Few Good Men.”

Mama June: TLC is still taking care of Honey Boo Boo and my family

“They have been good to me,” she tells Dr. Phil. “They still are very good to me. You know the rumor is that I was not going get paid with the show, but I did get paid through whatever was owed to me through the show. My kids got paid in their trust funds. Sugar Bear got paid. Everybody got paid that was owed from the show. They”re still taking care of the girls today with tutoring. Which I”m very, very grateful for.” PLUS: Mama June lost her virginity at age 12, and she was once prosecuted for not paying child support to her mom for taking care of her daughter.

Will a 2nd season hurt “The Affair”?

As Miriam Krule argues, “the characters on the Showtime series were built to have The characters are built to have one arc, and that arc doesn”t need another season to develop. And by tacking on another season, the show risks ruining what could otherwise be an elegant narrative trajectory.”

“The Sopranos” stars reunite for James Gandolfini”s induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

Bruce Springsteen, who was there to induct NBC News” Brian Williams into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, also acknowledged Gandolfini. PLSU: Jamie-Lynn Sigler loses her older brother.

Jimmy Kimmel got to help perform Oran “Juice” Jones” “The Rain” for his birthday – with “Scandal”s” Bellamy Young

The 1986 hit is one of Kimmel”s favorite songs. PLUS: Watch Joshua Malina”s “Scandal” prank for Kimmel”s birthday, and Jim Carrey surprised Kimmel with a pony.

“Doctor Who” has been “varying” its companions, says Steven Moffat

“We actually have changed it up quite a lot, look how different those girls have been,” he says.

Watch the trailer for Rainn Wilson's “Backstrom”

Dennis Haysbert and Kristoffer Polaha also star in the drama about a self-destructive and bigoted detective.

“The Good Wife” books Rachael Harris

“The Hangover” star will play an aide to Chicago”s mayor on the season”s 12th episode.

Will Sherri Shephard talk about “The View” on “The Talk”?

She”ll make her debut on ABC”s rival talk show on Dec. 1.

NBA star Ryan Anderson opens up about the death of “The Bachelor”s” Gia Allemand

Anderson recalls his relationship with Allemand and the argument that ensued prior to her suicide.

Why the “Duck Dynasty” musical will likely fail

The A&E series mostly appeals to men, while the audience for musicals are mostly women and children. PLUS: 10 other shows that deserve their own musicals.

Frank Caliendo impersonates Letterman for Letterman

Watch the ESPN star crack up Dave.

CBS orders 2 more scripts for “The McCarthys”

The freshman comedy has been a disappointing, yet CBS isn”t giving up on it.

Drea de Matteo has been avoiding “Sons of Anarchy” spoilers – she”ll avoid table reads

“I don”t know if Kurt (Sutter) gets mad at me,” she says, “but I don”t always go to the table reads. I”m a fan of the show. I don”t even want to know what”s happening. And even at the table reads, I”m like, 'La la la la la la la la la la.' I don”t want to hear.” PLUS: Paris Barclay on directing that scene.

The “Hollywood Film Awards” will be broadcast live tonight on TV for the 1st time

CBS is showing the awards show that may prove that Oscar season has ballooned out of control.

Richard Simmons releases a statement on why he”s been out of public view

“I am so touched by the outpouring of love and concern I have received today,” Simmons said in the statement. “I have had a tough time dealing with this (knee) injury, as it is keeping me from doing what I truly love to do, and that is to teach classes around the world. Keep on sweatin'!”

MTV casts the lead for fantasy series “Shannara”

“When Calls the Heart” actress Poppy Drayton will play the Elven Princess Amberle.

Thomas Lennon: a “Reno 911!” revival would be like “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me”

Three years ago, there were talks to revive the Comedy Central series. If “Reno 911!” ever comes back, Lennon says, it would be a limited run series where the gang would try to solve a case over eight to 10 episodes. PLUS: Watch the “Reno 911!” reunion on “@midnight.”

“How to Get Away with Murder”s” racy gay scenes have drawn a following

“He”s confident,” One fan of Connor, Ben Maisani, says of the groundbreaking character. “Usually gay characters on television are somewhat neutered. They”re the sassy friend or the comic relief. Here you have a character who is unapologetically sexual and uses it to get ahead.” PLUS: Tom Verica on playing Viola Davis” husband while also directing ShondaLand shows.

Mike Myers films a Sears ad with his Sears employee brother

Peter Myers has been employed by Sears Canada for 32 years.

Poppy Montgomery welcomes her 3rd child

The “Unforgettable” and “Without a Trace” alum gave birth on Tuesday.

“It”s Always Sunny”s” Glen Howerton welcomes his 2nd son

His baby was actually born three months ago.