Can John Oliver persuade Scotland to remain in the UK? Watch as the funnyman devotes 16 minutes to the surging popularity of Scottish interest in independence. Thanks also to Oliver for giving us fancy reasons to roll our eyes at David Cameron. Always nice to refresh that impulse.
John Oliver Tries Sweeping Scotland Off Its Feet
Louis VIrtel 09.15.14 4 years ago
