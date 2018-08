Cameras aren't allowed at the Supreme Court, which is annoying. But guess what? Audio recordings are, and that means there's potential for Supreme Court hearings to be paired with irresistible images!

John Oliver figured this out and has decided to pair Supreme Court audio with footage of dog justices. It is perfect. The Ruth Bader Ginsburg doggy is the absolute best.

Here's the 10 extra minutes of dog footage too, in case you thought he was joking.