John Oliver’s investigation reveals Miss America scholarship claims are made of lies

09.22.14

John Oliver asks the question we're all thinking, “How is Miss America still a thing?” So he and his “Last Week Tonight” team dug into the claims of providing $45 million a year in scholarships and – to the shock of no one – had a hard time making the numbers add up.

It would appear that Oliver has found the magical formula for modern day investigative reporting. For a generation that grew up on “The Daily Show,” injecting humor – dark or otherwise – into bleak subject matter was the missing ingredient. Since “Last Week Tonight” began, Oliver and his team have rolled nothing but natural 20s. 

