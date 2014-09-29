It's hard to believe anything could be harder to take in a comedy routine than a mention of “Harvey Keitel's balls,” but that's truly the most palatable gag in John Oliver's newest and perhaps most astonishing bit to date. He puts the U.S.'s drone strikes into perspective and basically seems more trustworthy than CNN while mentioning uncomfortable nude scenes from “The Piano.” A killer piece.
John Oliver’s Piece on Drone Strikes is Astonishing
Louis VIrtel 09.29.14 4 years ago
