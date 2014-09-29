John Oliver’s Piece on Drone Strikes is Astonishing

#Last Week Tonight #John Oliver
09.29.14 4 years ago

It's hard to believe anything could be harder to take in a comedy routine than a mention of “Harvey Keitel's balls,” but that's truly the most palatable gag in John Oliver's newest and perhaps most astonishing bit to date. He puts the U.S.'s drone strikes into perspective and basically seems more trustworthy than CNN while mentioning uncomfortable nude scenes from “The Piano.” A killer piece.

TOPICS#Last Week Tonight#John Oliver
TAGSdrone strikesJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHTLast Week Tonight with John Oliver

