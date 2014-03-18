John Romita Jr.’s ‘Superman’ headlines DC’s June 2014 Solicitations

(CBR) DC Comics has released solicitation information and images for new comics and products shipping in June 2014. When you're through checking out these solicitations for new releases, be sure to visit CBR's DC Comics forum to discuss these titles and products with fellow readers and fans.

INFINITY MAN AND THE FOREVER PEOPLE #1

Written by DAN DIDIO and KEITH GIFFEN

Art and cover by KEITH GIFFEN and SCOTT KOBLISH

1:25 Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information. Four of the best students from New Genesis arrive on Earth to study and aid in the advancement of humanity – but they soon discover a darker purpose to their mission: a threat so great that it may bring the multiverse itself to its knees! The only thing that stands between them and total destruction is the mysterious entity known as the Infinity Man! Don”t miss the start of this new series by Dan DiDio and Keith Giffen, the team that brought you the over-the-top adventures of O.M.A.C.!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #32

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:25 Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details.

Lex Luthor continues his acclimation to his life as a one of the world's greatest heroes as they search for the mysterious power threatening to unravel our world. But are his sights really set on the Dark Knight? And are the Dark Knight's set on him?Plus, someone else is targeting Luthor and his new allies – a man who believes himself Luthor”s superior in every way…and maybe he is! Here comes The Chief and his treacherous Doom Patrol to The New 52!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #5

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by JESUS MERINO and DAN GREEN

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Mr. Terrific unveils his latest technical achievement – but will it take over the DC Universe? Plus, Firestorm”s inner conflict explodes!

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #6

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by PATRICK ZIRCHER

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Ray Palmer, Frankenstein and Amethyst take a dangerous journey into the Phantom Zone! And Batman Beyond”s mission could be over before it begins when someone discovers his arrival five years from now!

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #7

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by AARON LOPRESTI and ART THIBERT

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The two halves of Firestorm encounter big troubles: some personal, some potentially deadly! And Plastique comes face to face with the DC Universe”s horrifying future! Five years from now, the DC Universe is reeling from a war with another Earth, leaving the world unprepared for an approaching evil that threatens to destroy the future. Can a time-traveling Batman Beyond help a massive cast of the DCU”s finest avert the impending apocalypse? Find out in this new weekly series that will forever alter the direction of The New 52!

THE NEW 52 – FUTURES END #8

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JEFF LEMIRE, DAN JURGENS and KEITH GIFFEN

Art by TK TK

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Welcome to Cadmus Island, Grifter! We hope your visit is – survivable! Plus: Who is the strange being from the temple in southeast Asia – and why should John Constantine find him of great interest?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNITED #2

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by MIKE McKONE

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:25 Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for more information.

It”s all out battle issue as Hawkman has a showdown with Lobo as the League is teleported to Rann to face the shape-changing alien called Byth! This looks like a job for Supergirl!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #32

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by ANDRES GUINALDO and MARK IRWIN

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

Lost in the living dimension called The Between, the Justice League Dark fights to save Zatanna”s soul! Will Nightmare Nurse”s sacrifice save them all or damn them to an eternity of nothingness?

SECRET ORIGINS #3

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI, MARC ANDREYKO and SCOTT LOBDELL

Art by MARTIN COCOLLO, TREVOR MCCARTHY and TYLER KIRKHAM

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On sale JUNE 25 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

Green Lantern takes center stage this month in a tale by Robert Venditti and Martin Cocollo! And don”t miss the origin of Batwoman by Jeremy Haun and Trevor McCarthy, and Red Robin”s origin, courtesy of Scott Lobdell and Tyler Kirkham!

THE FLASH #32

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI and VAN JENSEN

Art and cover by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

Flash Facts for this issue:

1. The Flash confronts the serial killer stalking Central City!

2. Barry tries to repair his fractured relationship with Wally West!

3. Future Flash continues to move toward the present for a final confrontation with one of the Rogues! Who will he kill next?

AQUAMAN AND THE OTHERS #3

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art by LAN MEDINA and ALLEN MARTINEZ

Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Aquaman learns the secret behind the Atlantean relics The Others use! Plus, a member abandons the team during a deadly battle against the Solokovs!

AQUAMAN #32

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art and cover by PAUL PELLETIER and SEAN PARSONS

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details. br>Aquaman thought his battles against ancient Greek monsters and the powerful Swamp Thing were as macabre as life could get… but he”ll see how wrong he was when the hideous Chimera attacks!

GREEN ARROW #32

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

With Seattle under siege and Diggle in the grip of crime lord Richard Dragon, the Queen Legacy must find a way to move on. But is that even possible given the violent aftermath of The Outsiders War? A brand-new storyline and perfect jumping-on point to Lemire and Sorrentino”s popular run, as “Green Arrow: Broken” begins here!

JUSTICE LEAGUE 3000 #7

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

They”ve been plotting for months, and now Cadmus” plans come to fruition! The FIVE”s true leader is revealed at last! And The Flash dies – again! It”s just another a day in the life of the future Justice League.

TRINITY OF SIN: PANDORA #12

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by FRANCIS PORTELA

Cover by VICTOR IBANEZ

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Pandora”s world continues to crumble as fellow immortal Vandal Savage makes her wish she really could die!

TRINITY OF SIN: PHANTOM STRANGER #20

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

“The Crack in Creation” concludes! The Spectre arrives to aid the Stranger as Non and Sin Eater threaten to reshape our reality. But can The Spectre be trusted – or will he sacrifice an entire world to get his revenge on the Phantom Stranger?

CONSTANTINE #15

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by ACO

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

John Constantine witnesses the horrifying reach of magic when he meets the world”s wealthiest mage – a woman who”s been draining all the good luck out of her home city of Hong Kong and benefiting from the suffering of millions!

EARTH 2 #24

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by PHILIP TAN and NORM RAPMUND

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Aquawoman leads Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and The Flash to battle Beguiler in the middle of the ocean! And Superman makes an unprecedented move that could change the future of Earth 2!

WORLDS” FINEST #24

Written by PAUL LEVITZ

Art by R.B. SILVA and JOE WEEMS

Cover by BARRY KITSON

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Get ready for action as Power Girl and Huntress begin their journey back to Earth 2! Plus, Desaad returns!

WONDER WOMAN #32

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art by GORAN SUDZUKA

Cover by CLIFF CHIANG

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

The casualties are mounting as Wonder Woman”s divine family tears itself apart – and Diana prepares to make everyone feel her power as the God of War!

SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #9

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and cover by TONY S. DANIEL

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for details.

“SUPERMAN: DOOMED” continues with “ENEMY OF THE STATE”! As things get more dire on Earth for him, the Man of Steel may have to go into exile in space, but the self-proclaimed protectors of Sector 2814, the Red Lanterns, don”t want him there either! Don”t miss this deadly face-off between Kal and Kara!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

SUPERMAN #32

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and wraparound cover by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:50 B&W Variant cover by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON

1:100 Variant cover by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON

Blank variant cover

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with six covers. Please see the order form for more information.

“THE MAN OF TOMORROW” chapter 1! A NEW ERA for SUPERMAN begins as Geoff Johns takes the reigns – and he”s joined by the legendary super-talent of John Romita, Jr. in his first-ever work for DC Comics as they introduce Ulysses, the Man of Tomorrow, into the Man of Steel”s life. This strange visitor shares many of Kal-El”s experiences, including having been rocketed from a world with no future. Prepare yourself for a run full of new heroes, new villains and new mysteries! Plus, Perry White offers Clark a chance to return to The Daily Planet!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

ACTION COMICS #32

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by AARON KUDER

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

“SUPERMAN: DOOMED” continues with “ENEMY OF THE STATE” as Superman struggles against the Doomsday virus – but is he losing the fight? How much longer can he stay in control? And how far will he be pushed when he”s faced with a world against him and a shocking betrayal at the end of this issue?

SUPERBOY #32

Written by AARON KUDER

Art by JORGE JIMEMEZ

Cover by KARL KERSCHL

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The return of the son of Superman to the present day means an all-new Superboy for The New 52! Jon Lane Kent takes off for a N.O.W.H.E.R.E. lab and finds Ravagers – and the Superboy clone body captured by Harvest! What comes next changes Jon”s life forever!

SUPERGIRL #32

Written by TONY BEDARD

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and RAY McCARTHY

Cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

“Red Daughter of Krypton” rages though this issue! Supergirl”s Red Lantern powers – and allies – are about to be tested as a Worldkiller1 arrives from Kara”s past to destroy her!

Retailers: This cover was originally scheduled to appear on SUPERGIRL #31.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #12

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by JAE LEE

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:25 Variant cover by SHANE DAVIS

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for more information. This story was previously scheduled to appear in BATMAN/SUPERMAN #11.

A new arc begins following the events of “FIRST CONTACT.” The worlds of Batman and Superman come to an explosive clash as something terrible happens to the World”s Finest team, and a Dark Knight who is not quite himself must team up with Lois Lane to find a missing Man of Steel. Meanwhile, Selina Kyle encounters a person of amazing strength who has no idea who he is.

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

BATMAN ETERNAL #9

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

As the weekly Batman epic continues, the questions continue to mount. In this issue, find out why Batman is in Hong Kong teaming up with Mr. Unknown!

BATMAN ETERNAL #10

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Batman and Catwoman – together again! Professor Pyg is back! And we get some answers about Falcone”s past, and his motivations!

BATMAN ETERNAL #11

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art by IAN BERTRAM

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The trial of Jim Gordon begins!

BATMAN ETERNAL #12

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, RAY FAWKES, JOHN LAYMAN and TIM SEELEY

Art by MIKEL JANIN

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Jason Bard makes his big play to end the gang war once and for all. And Jim Gordon”s trial becomes a family affair!

BATMAN #32

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GREG CAPULLO and DANNY MIKI

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:25 Variant cover by TONY MOORE

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details.

The penultimate issue of ZERO YEAR is here! Batman gets one step closer to the endgame with The Riddler as the final chapter of ZERO YEAR: SAVAGE CITY draws closer to its stunning finale!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

DETECTIVE COMICS #32

Written by FRANCIS MANAPUL and BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art and cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:25 Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for more information.

The next great Batman murder-mystery continues to unfold in “Icarus” part three, brought to you by the acclaimed creative team of THE FLASH! Batman is caught in the clutches of the crime boss known as “The Squid” as he digs deeper into a whodunit for the ages!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

BATMAN AND RA”S AL GHUL #32

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by PATRICK GLEASON and MICK GRAY

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

“The Hunt for Robin” concludes! Batman has caught up to Ra”s al Ghul, and the battle for the bodies of Talia and Damian begins!

BATWOMAN #32

Written by MARC ANDREYKOCover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for more information.

At last, Nocturna makes her presence in The New 52 known! And Batwoman must face her past when her former girlfriend from West Point comes to town!

BATGIRL #32

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by ALEX GARNER

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details. This story was previously scheduled to appear in BATGIRL #31.

Clandestine meetings, tapped phones, video surveillance – Barbara Gordon is being watched! Who has it in for her, and how can Batgirl investigate without compromising her secret identity?

HARLEY QUINN #7

Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by CHAD HARDIN

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

1:25 Variant by AMANDA CONNER

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for details.

Welcome to Ladies” Night, where Harley gets her butt kicked by Big Bertha Bensonhurts at the roller derby, starts a massive bar fight and teams up with Poison Ivy to find out who hired all those pesky assassins!

HARLEY QUINN #0 DIRECTOR”S CUT

Written by AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI and others

Art by AMANDA CONNER, JIM LEE, TONY S. DANIEL, WALTER SIMONSON, CHARLIE ADLARD, BRUCE TIMM, ADAM HUGHES, ART BALTAZAR, DARWYN COOKE, CHAD HARDIN, JEREMY ROBERTS and others

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

On sale JUNE 4 • 56 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

The sold-out, four-wall breaking issue that jump-started Harley”s bestselling new series is back! This special issue features a new cover by Amanda Conner, commentary by the writers and many of the superstar artists, plus unpublished material, top entries from the talent search, sketch material and more!

BIRDS OF PREY #32

Written by CHRISTY MARX

Art by ROBSON ROCHA and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

It”s time to settle some scores! Amanda Waller may have kept Kurt Lance alive, but she also kept him hidden from Black Canary. Now it”s on: Birds of Prey vs. the Suicide Squad!

CATWOMAN #32

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by PATRICK OLLIFFE and TOM NGUYEN

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will arrive in stores with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

The Race of Outlaws takes a major turn as we find out Catwoman has entered the race as a double agent! But who is she working for? And how will it affect her efforts for her favorite team – herself!

BATWING #32

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA Cover by AMANDA CONNER

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The final showdown between Batwing and Menace is here!

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #32Written by SCOTT LOBDELL

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by ED BENES

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will arrive in stores with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

After stopping a nuclear explosion, Red Hood and the Outlaws find themselves in the crosshairs of S.H.A.D.E.!

SINESTRO #3

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art and cover by DALE EAGLESHAM

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Sinestro”s daughter, Soranik Natu, is back at her father”s side, whether she likes it or not! But does she actually believe in the destiny that Sinestro sees for her? And what will Sinestro”s newest Yellow Lanterns think of serving alongside a despised Green Lantern?

GREEN LANTERN #32

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by BILLY TAN and ROB HUNTER

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $3.99 US

Retailers: This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for more information.

“UPRISING!” part 3! In the midst of a bloody interstellar revolution against the Green Lantern Corps, the Durlans make a move to claim the ultimate position of power for themselves! But the battered Corps' only hope is intel possessed by a sworn enemy, Nol-Anj!

This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #32

Written by VAN JENSEN

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG

DC Collectibles Bombshells variant cover by ANT LUCIA

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Retailers: This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for more information.

“UPRISING!” part 4! The casualties of the uprising against the Green Lantern Corps reach monumental proportions as the Durlans reveal their sinister endgame! John Stewart leads his ragtag team of Lanterns against an army of shape-shifters that can assume any form. Meanwhile, one Lantern must decide if he will make the ultimate sacrifice to give the Corps any hope in this war.

GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS #32

Written by JUSTIN JORDAN

Art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

There”s a new terror in the universe as the body-snatching Psions are introduced to The New 52! In space you can – and will – hear a New Guardian scream!

LARFLEEZE #12

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by SCOTT KOLINS

Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T • FINAL ISSUE

With “help” from the Wanderer and G”nort, Larfleeze sets out to destroy the Council of Ten!

RED LANTERNS #32

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by J. CALAFIORE

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Guy Gardner has a difficult decision to make: deciding if the newest Red Lantern, Supergirl, is fit for battle…especially when that battle is against Atrocitus himself! The war between the two factions of Red Lanterns is on, and there will be blood!

ALL-STAR WESTERN #32

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by STAZ JOHNSON

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T+

Now returned to the 1800s, Hex sets out to settle some scores the only way he knows how: violently! And he”s going to start with an impostor who stole his identity!

SWAMP THING #32

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and cover by JESUS SAIZ

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Swamp Thing versus Aquaman! See the other side of the battle that exploded between these two forces of nature last month in AQUAMAN #31! Is Swamp Thing guilty of the crimes Aquaman is accusing him of?

BATMAN ’66 MEETS GREEN HORNET #1

Written by KEVIN SMITH and RALPH GARMAN

Art by TY TEMPLETON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

1:25 Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, 1 of 6, $2.99 US • RATED E • Digital first

Retailers: This issue will ship with two covers. Please see the order form for details.

In 1967, television history was made when two masked crime fighters met in a historic crossover. Now, superstar filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor/comedian Ralph Garman join forces with artist Ty Templeton (BATMAN “66) to bring these two iconic characters and their famous partners together again. Set in the continuity of that earlier team-up, Batman, The Green Hornet, Robin and Kato must go up against a very different General (formerly Colonel) Gumm. What crime could be so deadly as to force these rivals to put aside their differences and join forces again? And what surprise does Gumm have up his sticky sleeve? Co-published with Dynamite Entertainment. THE NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER – NOW IN PAPERBACK!

“Ferociously intelligent and extremely ambitious…a real treat.”-Publishers Weekly

“A space opera where high concept arias replace narration and dialogue.” -Ain”t It Cool News

HARLAN ELLISON”S® 7 AGAINST CHAOS TP

Written by HARLAN ELLISON

Art and cover by PAUL CHADWICK with coloring by KEN STEACY

On sale JULY 2 • 208 pg, FC, $16.99 US

Harlan Ellison, science fiction”s brightest luminary, has joined forces with multi-award-winning artist Paul Chadwick, creator of Concrete, and colorist Ken Steacy, to bring you 7 AGAINST CHAOS, a graphic novel that is singular, powerful and unpredictable. This extraordinary odyssey of mystery and adventure will take you to the rim of reality and beyond. In a distant future, Earth is in grave danger: The fabric of reality itself is unraveling, leading to catastrophic natural disasters, displaced souls appearing from bygone eras, and sudden, shocking cases of spontaneous combustion. The only hope for Earth”s survival is a force of seven warriors, each with his or her special abilities. But can these alien Seven Samurai learn to get along in time to find the source of the gathering chaos and save all of reality?

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN #14

Written by MAX LANDIS and FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by JOCK, PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by JOCK

On sale JUNE 25 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

The Joker”s in town…and he wants to meet Superman! Find out what happens next in this one-of-a-kind story from Chronicle writer Max Landis and legendary artist Jock (GREEN ARROW: YEAR ONE)! Plus, don”t miss Clark Kent”s babysitting adventures as he looks after none other than Sugar and Spike!

BATMAN ’66 #12

Written by JEFF PARKER, ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO

Art by DARIO BRIZUELA and TED NAIFEH

Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

On sale JUNE 25 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST

Marsha, Queen of Diamonds, holds all the cards! While Batman and Robin try to track her down for her latest crime, Marsha and her cohorts tunnel their way into the Batcave. She”s been after the Bat Diamond for some time. Will she finally get it? Then find out what the Dynamic Duo must resort to when The Minstrel makes it impossible for them to get to the Batcave and their costumes.

INJUSTICE YEAR TWO #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by JHEREMY RAAPACK

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

Superman, Shazam and Sinestro square off in space against the Green Lantern Corps for one final showdown. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Superman”s super-powered security force has begun its clampdown on Gotham City and Commissioner Gordon is not happy. Riots break out with deadly results. Even with enhanced powers from the stolen super pills, are the Birds of Prey ready to make their stand?

SCRIBBLENAUTS UNMASKED: A CRISIS OF IMAGINATION #6

Written by JOSH ELDER

Art and cover by ADAM ARCHER

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST

Maxwell and Superman make several unlikely allies in the fight against General Zod while the rest of the heroes are trapped in the Phantom Zone! Plus: The Anti-Monitor arrives!



SMALLVILLE SEASON 11: LANTERN #3

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by CAT STAGGS

On sale JUNE 11 • 40 pg, FC, 3 of 4, $3.99 US • RATED T

A rain of yellow “stars” falls on Gotham City even as Superman and the Green Lantern John Stewart face a threat from Oa”s past that has reappeared on the moon. Batman, Nightwing, Green Arrow and the Wonder Woman from the DEO are doing their best, but they need help. When Clark returns to Earth, will John”s luck run out?

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES #6

Written by COLLEEN DORAN

Art and cover by COLLEEN DORAN

On sale JUNE 4 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • DIGITAL FIRST

When a house fire takes the life of a Mystic Falls cheerleader, Elena and her friends are skeptical – after all, Annie”s dad died years before in a fire, too. But when the town police begin to investigate, Stefan Salvatore is drawn into the intrigue as part of a love triangle…and the prime suspect in this grisly murder!

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #3

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS, KENNETH ELLIOTT JONES, SHANE DAVIS, BRANDON MONTCLARE, MIKE W. BARR and JIM KRUEGER

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, SHANE DAVIS, SANDRA HOPE, TOM LYLE and TOM RANEY

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

On sale JUNE 11 • 96 pg, FC, $9.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

In “The Beautiful Ugly,” when Batman arrives on the scene to discover the final verdict in the case Two-Face argued against local gangs, will anyone go home happy? Then, when Clayface gives Batman the slip in “Break the Mold,” the Dark Knight Detective is hot on his trail. And Batman and Robin face an old foe at the Gotham Science Museum and ponder “Elements of Crime.” Plus, in “The Echo of Pearls,” young Bruce Wayne discovers a cave that sets echoes reverberating throughout his life.

BATMAN BEYOND UNIVERSE #11

Written by KYLE HIGGINS and CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by THONY SILAS and DEXTER SOY

Cover by TREVOR McCARTHY

On sale JUNE 25 • 48 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

“Justice Lords Beyond” continues as the shocking truth behind Wonder Woman”s return is finally revealed! Plus: Lord Superman vs. Batman-oh yeah, it”s on now!!!

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #14

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by POP MHAN

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US

A new chapter is dawning in Eternia as “THE BLOOD OF GREYSKULL” begins! As an ancient evil from Eternia”s past returns, Princess Adora must continue on her road to redemption. But when she is confronted with tragic news by her brother He-Man, brother and sister must unite to fight against The Horde and find the secrets of the Greyskull legacy.

BATMAN: A CELEBRATION OF 75 YEARS HC

Written by BILL FINGER, EDMOND HAMILTON, JOHN BROOME, DENNIS O”NEIL, ARCHIE GOODWIN, STEVE ENGLEHART, MIKE W. BARR, DOUG MOENCH, GREG RUCKA, CHUCK DIXON, PAUL DINI, SCOTT SNYDER and others

Art by BOB KANE, DICK SPRANG, CARMINE INFANTINO, NEAL ADAMS, ALEX TOTH, MARSHALL ROGERS, FRANK MILLER, MICHAEL GOLDEN, ALAN DAVIS, JIM APARO, J.H. WILLIAMS III, GREG CAPULLO and others

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Retrosolicit • On sale JULY 16 • 384 pg, FC, $39.99 US

This amazing Batman best-of collection includes stories from DETECTIVE COMICS #27, 83, 211, 216, 327, 359, 395, 442, 474, 574, 633, 711, 757 and 821, BATMAN #1, 49, 181, 497, BATMAN #2 (THE NEW 52), WORLD”S FINEST COMICS #94, DC SPECIAL SERIES #21 and BATMAN SPECIAL #1!

THE JOKER: A CELEBRATION OF 75 YEARS HC

Written by BILL FINGER, DENNIS O”NEIL, STEVE ENGLEHART, JOHN BYRNE, J.M. DeMATTEIS, CHUCK DIXON, GREG RUCKA, PAUL DINI, TONY S. DANIELS, SCOTT SNYDER and others

Art by BOB KANE, JERRY ROBINSON, JACK BURNLEY, DICK SPRANG, NEAL ADAMS, MARSHALL ROGERS, JOHN BYRNE, JIM APARO, JOE STATON, BRIAN STELFREEZE, TONY S. DANIEL, GREG CAPULLO and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Retrosolicit • On sale JULY 16 • 384 pg, FC, $39.99 US

It”s the best of the Clown Prince of Crime in this new title featuring stories from BATMAN #1, 5, 25, 32, 85, 163, 251, 427, BATMAN #15 (THE NEW 52), DETECTIVE COMICS #64, 168, 180, 475, 476, 726, 741, 826, DETECTIVE COMICS #1 (THE NEW 52), WORLD”S FINEST COMICS #61, SUPERMAN #9 and BATMAN: LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #66.

BATMAN UNWRAPPED: THE COURT OF OWLS HC

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by GREG CAPULLO

On sale AUGUST 6 • 256 pg, B&W, 7.0625” x 10.875”, $39.99 US

The critically acclaimed first volume of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo”s Batman saga is collected in a special edition presenting the art in pencils-only form! Collects issues #1-11 of BATMAN, introducing Gotham City”s deadly Court of Owls.

BATMAN – THE DARK KNIGHT VOL. 3: MAD TP

Written by GREGG HURWITZ

Art by ETHAN VAN SCIVER and SZYMON KUDRANSKI Cover by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

On sale JULY 30 • 176 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In this new collection of issues #16-21 and BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT ANNUAL #1, Batman”s detective skills are put to the test as the Mad Hatter begins kidnapping Gotham City citizens for an unknown purpose.

NIGHTWING VOL. 4: SECOND CITY TP

Written by KYLE HIGGINS

Art by BRETT BOOTH, NORM RAPMUND and WILL CONRAD

Cover by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

On sale JULY 9 • 144 pg, FC, $14.99 US

After The Joker”s attack on the Bat-family, Nightwing finds himself in a new city with an unlikely ally, The Prankster. Together they are hunted by the mysterious Mask Killer while Dick tries to find the man who killed his parents, Tony Zullo. Collects NIGHTWING #19-24.

BIRDS OF PREY VOL. 4: THE CRUELEST CUT TP

Written by CHRISTY MARX and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by ROMANO MOLENAAR, VICENTE CIFUENTES, JONATHAN GLAPION and MIGUEL SEPULVEDA

Cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

On sale JULY 16 • 200 pg, FC, $16.99 US

The traitor in the Birds of Prey shows her face in these stories from issues #18-24 and 26 and TALON #9. And both Basilisk and the Court of Owls come back from team members” pasts to haunt the Birds!

BATWING VOL. 4: WELCOME TO THE FAMILY TP

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA and JULIUS GOPEZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY • On sale JULY 30 • 192 pg, FC, $16.99 US

Once a member of Batman, Incorporated, Batwing has quit. A new, different hero has emerged in his place…but will his actions do more harm than good? And what is his connection to Bruce Wayne and Gotham City? Collecting BATWING #19-26!

TALON VOL. 2: FALL OF THE OWLS TP

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and CHRISTY MARX

Art by MIGUEL SEPULVEDA, SZYMON KUDRANSKI, EMANUEL SIMEONI, ROMANO MOLENAAR

Cover by KEN HUNT

On sale JULY 9 • 240 pg, FC, $19.99 US

In this volume collecting TALON #8-17 and BIRDS OF PREY #21, Calvin Rose must sneak into Bane”s personal island fortress of Santa Prisca to capture scientist Sebastian Clark and uncover the truth about Bane”s ongoing experiments on the island.

TEEN TITANS VOL. 4: LIGHT AND DARK TP

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL

Art by EDDY BARROWS, PATRICK ZIRCHER, ROBSON ROCHA and others

Cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA • On sale JULY 16 • 144 pg, FC, $14.99 US

The demon Trigon triumphs over the Teen Titans in these tales from issues #18-23! As he begins to turn Manhattan into a staging ground for a demonic takeover of the planet, the Titans must mend their own alliance if they”re going to stand a chance against this demonic villain!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS VOL. 4: REBUILD TP

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI, VAN JENSEN, CHARLES SOULE and JUSTIN JORDAN

Art by BERNARD CHANG, BILLY TAN, VICTOR DRUJINIU, IVAN FERNANDEZ, ALLAN JEFFERSON, ALESSANDRO VITTI, BRAD WALKER and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

On sale JULY 2 • 192 pg, FC, $16.99 US

The Guardians are dead, leaving the Corps to fend for itself. Now, it”s up to John Stewart to train a group of rookies with deadly foes hot on their tails and rings that aren”t functioning properly. And there”s an ancient evil lurking at the edge of the universe that threatens to extinguish their lives forever! This new title collects GREEN LANTERN CORPS #21-27 and ANNUAL #2.

GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS VOL. 3: LOVE AND DEATH TP Written by TONY BEDARD

Art by AARON KUDER, ANDREI BRESSAN, ANDRES GUINALDO and others

Cover by AARON KUDER

On sale JULY 2 • 288 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In this new title collecting issues #0 and 13-20 of the hit series, Kyle Rayner and his fellow Lanterns must join forces to beat back “The Third Army” and survive “The Wrath of the First Lantern!” Green Lantern Kyle Rayner must master the emotional spectrum to stand a chance against The Third Army. But even then, a more dangerous threat lurks in the shadows: The First Lantern!

THE FLASH VOL. 4: REVERSE HC

Written by FRANCIS MANAPUL and BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by FRANCIS MANAPUL, TOM NGUYEN and SCOTT HEPBURN

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

On sale AUGUST 13 • 176 pg, FC, $24.99 US

In this new hardcover, a mysterious and powerful Speed-Force killer has left a trail of bodies in his wake, and only Barry has the power to stop him. But when the killer stays one step ahead of him, Barry finds himself face to face with the Teen Titans and Kid Flash for the first time, which leads to a confrontation with the Reverse Flash! Don”t miss these stories from THE FLASH #20-25, and #23.3: REVERSE FLASH!

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA VOL. 1: WORLD”S MOST DANGEROUS TP

Written by GEOFF JOHNS and MATT KINDT

Art by DAVID FINCH, SCOTT CLARK, BRETT BOOTH and others

Cover by DAVID FINCH

On sale JULY 9 • 224 pg, FC, $16.99 US

Green Lantern! Green Arrow! Catwoman! Katana! Vibe! Hawkman! Stargirl! They aren”t the world”s greatest Super Heroes-they”re the most dangerous! But why does a team like the JLA need to exist? What is their ultimate mission? And who is pulling the strings? Find out in this collection of the first five issues of the new series as the team takes on the Secret Society of Super-Villains!

SUPERMAN VOL. 4: PSI-WAR HC

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL and FRANK HANNAH

Art by KENNETH ROCAFORT, AARON KUDER, TYLER KIRKHAM, ROBSON ROCHA, EDDY BARROWS, DANIEL HDR, GERALDO BORGES, JESUS MERINO, DAN JURGENS, TOM DERENICK and others

Cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

On sale AUGUST 6 • 208 pg, FC, $24.99 US

In this new hardcover collecting SUPERMAN #18-24 and SUPERMAN ANNUAL #2, the Queen of H.I.V.E. has placed Hector Hammond”s thoughts deep in Superman”s mind in an effort to control the Man of Steel. But the merging of Hammond and the Superman”s minds brings about vivid hallucinations that cause Superman to experience different realities – and view longtime allies as deadly threats! Guest starring Orion and Wonder Woman!

SUPERMAN – ACTION COMICS VOL. 3: AT THE END OF DAYS TP

Written by GRANT MORRISON and SHOLLY FISCH

Art by RAGS MORALES, TRAVEL FOREMAN, BRAD WALKER, CHRIS SPROUSE and others

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On sale JULY 23 • 224 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In these stories from ACTION COMICS #13-18, the Multitude returns, and Superman must face them on Mars! Then, the Man of Steel is on trial – and the jury is the Anti-Superman Army!

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA”S VIBE VOL. 1: BREACH TP

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, ANDREW KREISBERG and STERLING GATES

Art by PETE WOODS and others

Cover by BRETT BOOTH and ROB HUNTER

On sale JULY 23 • 232 pg, FC, $16.99 US

The most unlikely member of the Justice League of America ever stars in his own title collecting issues #1-10 of his series! Vibe discovers he”s one of the most powerful individuals on Earth – but how did he get his abilities? And why does the JLA want him on the team?

GREEN ARROW BY KEVIN SMITH DELUXE EDITION HC

Written by KEVIN SMITH

Art by PHIL HESTER and ANDE PARKS

Cover by MATT WAGNER

On sale AUGUST 13 • 360 pg, FC, 7.0625” x 10.875”, $29.99 US

Kevin Smith”s acclaimed run on GREEN ARROW is collected in a Deluxe Edition hardcover. In these tales from issues #1-15, Green Arrow is back from the dead, leading the Dark Knight to investigate his mysterious return, while a silent killer targets costumed vigilantes…

CINDER AND ASHE TP

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Art and cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

On sale JULY 2 • 128 pg, FC, $14.99 US

Cinder and Ashe are a team of private investigators – one, a veteran of the Vietnam war; the other, the daughter of another U.S. soldier and a native Vietnamese woman. They”ve been hired to find a kidnapped girl – but as they travel across the U.S. on her trail, their own traumatic pasts come back to haunt them. Collecting the four-issue miniseries for the first time!

BRIGHTEST DAY OMNIBUS HC

Written by GEOFF JOHNS and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by IVAN REIS, PATRICK GLEASON, ARDIAN SYAF, SCOTT CLARK, JOE PRADO and others

Cover by DAVID FINCH and SCOTT WILLIAMS

On sale AUGUST 20 • 696 pg, FC, 7.25” x 10.875”, $75.00 US

In this follow-up to BLACKEST NIGHT, twelve heroes and villains were resurrected by a white light expelled deep within the center of the earth. Now, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, Firestorm, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Deadman, Jade, Osiris, Hawk, Captain Boomerang and Zoom must discover the mysterious reason behind their return and uncover the secret that binds them all in this massive hardcover collecting issues #0-24 of the hit series!

SUPERGIRL VOL. 4: OUT OF THE PAST TP

Written by MICHAEL ALAN NELSON, SCOTT LOBDELL, JUSTIN JORDAN

and TONY BEDARD • Art by DIOGENES NEVES, YILDIRAY CINAR and others

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On sale JULY 16 • 144 pg, FC, $14.99 US

Supergirl”s world has been shattered! Kara searches the stars for a new home, only to encounter one of Superman”s deadliest enemies in his New 52 debut: Cyborg Superman! Collects SUPERGIRL #21-26, ACTION COMICS #23.1: CYBORG SUPERMAN and SUPERMAN #25!

SUPERBOY VOL. 4: BLOOD AND STEEL TP

Written by JUSTIN JORDAN, FRANK HANNAH and MARV WOLFMAN

Art by R.B. SILVA, ROBSON ROCHA, MARCUS TO, ED BENES, ANDRES GUINALDO and others

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On sale JULY 2 • 160 pg, FC, $14.99 US

The Teen of Steel decides it”s time to become more proactive in his battle against evil, and the H.I.V.E. agency is the perfect place to start! But as Superboy and the Teen Titans get closer to these lethal enemies, they”ll find secrets and revelations darker than they ever could have imagined. Collects SUPERBOY #20-27.

BATMAN: ARKHAM UNHINGED VOL. 4 HC

Written by KAREN TRAVISS

Art by CHRISIAN DUCE, FEDERICOvDALLOCCHIO, TONY SHASTEEN, BEN LOBEL and others

Cover by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

On sale AUGUST 20 • 168 pg, FC, $24.99 US

The prequel to the best-selling video game Batman: Arkham City concludes with these tales from issues #16-20. The mysterious new villain known as the Bookbinder has corrupted Gotham City”s food supply, leaving the Dark Knight in a race against time to uncover the identity of this threat to his city!

BATMAN – BRUCE WAYNE: FUGITIVE TP NEW EDITION

Written by ED BRUBAKER, GEOFF JOHNS, GREG RUCKA and others

Art by SEAN PHILLIPS, SCOTT McDANIEL, and others

Cover by SCOTT McDANIEL

On sale JULY 9 • 432 pg, FC, $29.99 US

Indicted for killing Vesper Fairchild, Bruce Wayne is sent to prison…only to escape, launching a citywide manhunt. This new, single-volume edition includes BATMAN #603-607, DETECTIVE COMICS #768-775, BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS #29-32 and BATGIRL #29 and 33.

AME-COMI GIRLS VOL. 2: RISE OF THE BRAINIAC TP

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by EDUARDO FRANCISCO, SANTI CASAS, DEREC DONOVAN and HORACIO DOMINGUES

Cover by EDUARDO FRANCISCO

On sale JULY 30 • 144 pg, FC, $14.99 US

In these tales from issues #1-5 of the digital-first series, the heroines must unite to stop an invasion by the female Brainiac, who is aided by Duela Dent, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Harley Quinn!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: HAUNTED KNIGHT HC

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

Advance solicit • On sale OCTOBER 29 • 336 pg, FC, 8.25” x 12.5”, $99.99 US

In this new Absolute edition by the team of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, Batman faces off against his most demented and wicked foes. Taking place on the most evil of holidays, Halloween, the Dark Knight confronts his deepest fears as he tries to stop the madness and horror created by Scarecrow, the Mad Hatter, the Penguin, Poison Ivy and The Joker. This slipcased hardcover collects BATMAN: MADNESS #1, BATMAN: GHOSTS #1, BATMAN: LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 and CATWOMAN: WHEN IN ROME #1-6!

TINY TITANS: RETURN TO THE TREEHOUSE #1

Written by ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO

Art and cover by ART BALTAZAR

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, 1 of 6, $2.99 US • RATED E

The Eisner Award-winning series is back for an all-new six-issue miniseries! Superboy and Supergirl return to the treehouse to discover…IT”S MISSING! Or is it just…really small? Who could have done such a thing?! Find out as all your favorite Tiny Titans search for answers!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #46

Written by SCOTT GROSS

Art by FABIO LAGUNA

Cover by SCOTT GROSS

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

When Shaggy and Scooby dig up a mysterious artifact on the beach, they take it to the local college, where the head of the Marine Archaeology Department claims to have recovered hundreds of similar artifacts – evidence that the lost civilization of Atlantis was real! So when some creatures calling themselves Atlanteans show up to cause trouble, the whole gang has to figure out what”s up.

BATMAN: LI”L GOTHAM VOL. 2 TP

Written by DUSTIN NGUYEN and DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

On sale JULY 30 • 128 pg, FC, $12.99 US

The acclaimed all-ages series returns with this title collecting issues #7-12! In the second half of our calendar of small events, the Bat-Family takes on new challenges, like sea monsters, vacations, comic conventions and pirates. But things get really interesting when they get together at a few family reunions!

LOONEY TUNES #219

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art by ROBERT POPE and SCOTT McRAE

Cover by SCOTT NEELY

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

Wile E. Coyote is sure that attending a self-improvement lecture will lead him to glorious victory over the Road Runner. The panels are inspirational, and he knows just the Acme Products to put their ideas into practice! But the featured speaker has other ideas.

TEEN TITANS GO! #4

Written by SHOLLY FISCH and AMY WOLFRAM

Art by CHRIS GUGLIOTTI and JORGE CORONA

Cover by DAN HIPP

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

As the Teen Titans engage in an epic game of “Go Fish,” the Hive-Five comes knocking at their door! Then, tired of finishing second, an ultra-competitive Robin comes up with a plan to show the rest of the Titans that he”s actually the best!

MAD MAGAZINE #528

Written and illustrated by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

On sale JUNE 18 • 56 pg, FC, $5.99 US

Summer”s here – but don”t sweat it, because so is the new issue of MAD!

AMERICAN VAMPIRE: SECOND CYCLE #4

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

The fangs are longer, the claws are sharper and the mythos grows as Scott Snyder brings Pearl and Skinner head to head with their most vicious opponent yet. Is it possible to finally destroy a breed of vamps who can walk in the sun?

ASTRO CITY #13

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

24 hours. 24 pages. A robot. A bank robber named Gundog. The Hanged Man. Jack-In-The-Box. The eternal, mysterious Dancing Master. And a whole lot of romance. One of ASTRO CITY”s most unusual stories, of city-wide turmoil and changing lives, all in a single day.

THE ANNOTATED SANDMAN VOL. 3 HC

Written by LESLIE S. KLINGER

THE SANDMAN written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by JILL THOMPSON, VINCE LOCKE, P. CRAIG RUSSELL and others

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

Advance resolicit • On sale OCTOBER 22 • 520 pg, B&W, $49.99 US • MATURE READERS

In THE ANNOTATED SANDMAN VOL. 3, Leslie Klinger provides historical insights into THE SANDMAN #40-55, plus THE SANDMAN SPECIAL #1 and “How They Met Themselves” from VERTIGO: WINTER”S EDGE #3.

Retailers: This title is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

ANIMAL MAN VOL. 6: FLESH AND BLOOD TP

Written by JAMIE DELANO

Art by STEVE PUGH, SCOT EATON, RUSS BRAUN and GRAHAM HIGGINS

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

On sale JULY 9 • 368 pg, FC, $24.99 US • MATURE READERS

In these stories from ANIMAL MAN #51-63, after being killed in a car crash, Animal Man struggles to return to life by climbing the evolutionary ladder one step at a time. But can he reincarnate himself as a creature with any power in time to help his kidnapped son?

FABLES #141

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and ANDREW PEPOY

Backup story art by P. CRAIG RUSSELL

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Resolicit • On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Retailers: This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are cancelled.

“HAPPILY EVER AFTER!” part 1. Good knight vs. bad knight. King Arthur vs. Morgan le Fay. Rose Red vs. Snow White. The two sisters are caught up in the roles Camelot has set for them, and now they”re ready for battle. Plus, don”t miss the backup story illustrated by P. Craig Russell!

COFFIN HILL #8

Written by CAITLIN KITTREDGE

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Arrested for the murder of a fellow Boston cop, Eve takes a journey into her past and delves into the terrible truth about the night she caught up with the notorious Ice Fisher. Meanwhile, in Coffin Hill, Nate struggles to protect the town”s remaining witches from an outside menace, while in Boston, Eve confronts an evil that never left, and realizes that even though she caught the Ice Fisher, the case is far from closed… The second story arc of COFFIN HILL begins here!

DJANGO UNCHAINED TP

Based on the screenplay by QUENTIN TARANTINO

Adaptation by REGINALD HUDLIN

Art by R.M. GUERA, JASON LaTOUR, DENYS COWAN and DANIJEL ZEZELJ

Movie poster cover

On sale JULY 16 • 256 pg, FC, $16.99 US • MATURE READERS

The 7-issue comics adaptation of the Oscar-winning movie by Quentin Tarantino is now in trade paperback! Don”t miss this blood-soaked tale of a bounty-hunting dentist and his partner Django, a recently freed slave, as they search the post-Civil War South for Django”s wife!

SWAMP THING BY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN VOL. 2 TP

Written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

Art by ROGER PETERSEN, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and others

Cover by PHIL HALE

On sale JULY 23 • 264 pg, FC, $19.99 US • MATURE READERS

In these stories from SWAMP THING #11-20, Tefé helps a friend escape her father, a ruthless congressman, then runs headlong into radical environmentalists whose own plans are every bit as dangerous as the politician”s. Plus: The real Swamp Thing returns at last!

FBP: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PHYSICS #11

Written by SIMON OLIVER

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by NATHAN FOX

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

One man”s reality is another man”s machine gun shootout! Adam and Rosa are up against more than they bargained for, but physics could be on their good side for once! The dicey adventures of everyone”s favorite FBP agents continue here!

HINTERKIND #8

Written by Ian Edginton

Art by Francesco Trifogli

Cover by Greg Tocchini

On sale JUNE 4 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

After being rescued from death”s door by the Ogrekin, Prosper and Jon Hobb find themselves drawn into a murder investigation as the hand of the Vampire Nation moves across the land. Meanwhile, Asa can”t believe his eyes as a familiar face is seemingly back from the dead.

THE INVISIBLES DELUXE EDITION VOL. 2 HC

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by JILL THOMPSON, PHIL JIMENEZ, PHILIP BOND, GLYN DILLON, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

On sale AUGUST 13 • 352 pg, FC, $29.99 US • MATURE READERS

This deluxe hardcover focuses on Lord Fanny”s past as a prostitute in Brazil, while King Mob leads the team in a search for the missing Jack Frost. And King Mob”s past as a mod super-agent is revealed when he”s captured and tortured by his enemies. Collects THE INVISIBLES #13-25 and a story from VERTIGO: WINTER”S EDGE #1.

THE ROYALS: MASTERS OF WAR #5

Written by ROB WILLIAMS

Art and cover by SIMON COLEBY

On sale JUNE 11 • 32 pg, FC, 5 of 6, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

As the Allied forces prepare to invade France, Hitler”s V2 rockets decimate London, and King Albert is faced with the knowledge that, despite his best efforts, he could not protect his children from the war. The effects of the Stalingrad mission leave Rose”s sanity in tatters, while Henry must battle his morally bankrupt brother, Arthur, to try and convince him to join the Normandy armada. But Arthur left Henry to die once before, and the Nazi”s spy in London is about to be revealed…

THE UNWRITTEN: APOCALYPSE #6

Written by MIKE CAREY

Art by PETER GROSS

Cover by YUKO SHIMIZU

On sale JUNE 18 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • MATURE READERS

“The Fisher King,” part 1 of 3. As Pullman”s cold war against stories turns hot, it”s in stories that Tom must find the weapons and allies he”ll need to beat him. And the best weapon of all is one a thousand knights have quested for…

THE UNWRITTEN VOL. 9: THE UNWRITTEN FABLES TP

Written by MIKE CAREY and BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by PETER GROSS, MARK BUCKINGHAM and others

Cover by YUKO SHIMIZU

On sale JULY 23 • 160 pg, FC, $14.99 US • MATURE READERS

The worlds of FABLES and THE UNWRITTEN collide in the epic comic event from THE UNWRITTEN #50-54 as a terrible foe has seized the fairytale homelands and our world. In desperation, the witches of Fabletown must summon the greatest mage the worlds have ever seen.

THE WAKE #10

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by SEAN MURPHY

Cover by ANDREW ROBINSON

On sale JUNE 25 • 32 pg, FC, 10 of 10, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

The series Buzzfeed called “the best horror comic of the year” and Comics Alliance rated “most unpredictable” and “uncanny and uncategorizable” comes to a shocking conclusion. Will Leeward uncover a history buried thousands of leagues beneath the sea – or will the waves come crashing down on what little land is left?