Johnny Depp starts filming new action-comedy ‘Mortdecai’ with Gwyneth Paltrow

Johnny Depp is currently in London where his newest film, “Mortdecai,” has just begun principal photography. It is an action comedy based on the book trilogy by Kyril Bonfiglioli and is being directed by David Koepp with a script from Eric Aronson. The film is the first being produced in a deal between Lionsgate and OddLot Entertainment.

Beyond just starring in the film, Depp is serving as a producer on “Mortdecai” as well. As for his co-stars, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany and Olivia Munn are all set to appear alongside the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

The press release from Lionsgate announcing the start of production also offers up the following synopsis for the film: “Juggling some angry Russians, the British Mi5, his impossibly leggy wife and an international terrorist, debonair art dealer and part time rogue Charlie Mortdecai (Depp) must traverse the globe armed only with his good looks and special charm in a race to recover a stolen painting rumored to contain the code to a lost bank account filled with Nazi gold.”

What do you think? Do you see Depp as a “debonair art dealer and part time rogue,” or just generally debonair and roguish?

