Johnny Depp checks into Wes Anderson’s ‘The Great Budapest Hotel’

#Johnny Depp #Wes Anderson
07.16.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
Johnny Depp, always a fan of working with eccentric auteurs, is expected to star in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” for Wes Anderson.
According to Deadline.com, Anderson wrote and will direct “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” He’ll also produce along with Scott Rudin and Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush.
The report has no plot details on “Hotel,” which will be Anderson’s follow-up to this summer’s art house smash “Moonrise Kingdom,” which has made over $32 million at the domestic box office despite a theater count that has yet to hit 1000.
Depp’s summer release, “Dark Shadows,” has been less successful, at least relative to budget. The actor’s latest collaboration with Tim Burton is hovering at $77 million domestic, roughly half of its reported budget (international audiences have been a bit kinder to the campy vampire flick). Depp is currently still at work on his long-gestating reunion with Gore Verbinski on “The Lone Ranger.” 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp#Wes Anderson
TAGSJOHNNY DEPPThe Great Budapest HotelWES ANDERSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP