Johnny Depp jacks into the system in new ‘Transcendence’ poster

Johnny Depp is ready for interface in the new “Transcendence” poster.

The Warner Bros. release centers on Artificial Intelligence expert Dr. Will Caster (Depp), whose controversial machine-mind experiments draw the ire of protesters, and the concern of his fellow researchers and friends Evelyn (Rebecca Hall) and Max Waters (Paul Bettany). Will they be able to stop him before his mysterious, growing power becomes too great?

“Transcendence” marks the directorial debut of Wally Pfister, Christopher Nolan’s cinematographer of choice. The duo teamed on the “Dark Knight” trilogy and “Inception,” and more. His other notable credits include “Moneyball” and “The Italian Job.”

Check out the poster here:

It’s simple and to-the-point, and may conjure up memories of Keanu Reeves in both “The Matrix” and “Johnny Mnemonic.”

It also stars Kate Mara, Morgan Freeman, Cillian Murphy, and Cole Hauser.

“Transcendence” opens April 17 in the U.K. and April 18 in the U.S.