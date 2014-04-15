Review: Johnny Depp looks bored by the silly science-fiction ideas of ‘Transcendence’

Jack Paglen is the sole credited writer of “Transcendence,” the new science-fiction film starring Johnny Depp, and if he really is the man responsible for the script, then it scares me to learn that he's been hired to write the big-screen “Battlestar Galactica” reboot.
One of the truths of science-fiction is that anytime we as a culture try to get our heads around a jump forward in technology, one of the ways we do that is by imagining the very worst case scenario, so it should come as no surprise that as we discuss ideas about The Singularity and trans-humanism, “Transcendence” arrives to serve as this decade's “Lawnmower Man,” a deeply stupid movie that uses smart ideas as a springboard but without any real sense of what they're talking about. Wally Pfister, best known until now as the cinematographer on Christopher Nolan's big films, makes his directorial debut here, and as dumb as Paglen's script is, Pfister seems to have no feeling whatsoever for the staging of sequences or for any sort of dramatic narrative momentum. Make no mistake… “Transcendence” is a stiff, but one that is produced with enough polish that it almost successfully disguises its true nature.
From the very start of the film, it is obvious that whatever experiment Will Caster (Johnny Depp) and his wife Evelyn (Rebecca Hall) were part of, it led to the end of the world as we know it. Max Waters (Paul Bettany) is the main character in the movie, a close friend of the Casters, and we meet him in a world where there is no electricity, no computer technology, and very little hope. He speaks in voice-over about how it all began, and the entire film plays out as a flashback, robbing us of whatever small dramatic tension there might have been.
It turns out that Will and Evelyn were working on the front lines of artificial intelligence. Will is one of those rock star scientists who only ever seem to exist in movies, good-looking and on the cover of every magazine, giving lectures that seem to be ridiculously simplistic. There's an early sequence where both Will and Evelyn address a room full of what I presume are supposed to be their scientific peers, but the ideas they express and the language they use to express them are so basic that if it were an actual event, they'd be politely laughed off the stage.
There are a series of terrorist attacks against labs all over the country, and at the same time, a young man steps out of a crowd and shoots Will in the stomach before killing himself. While Will survives the initial attack, they learn that he's been poisoned by radiation, and it's irreversible. He is going to die, and there's nothing they can do about it. That's when Evelyn, desperate to save her husband, comes up with the idea of using the artificial intelligence they've built as a sort of external hard drive that they'll upload Will into, guaranteeing that his mind will live on even if his body can't.
There's a weird energy to the film, and every time we cut to the inner workings of the terrorist group, it gets eye-rollingly dumb right away. I get that not everyone is going to want to see a merging of the technological and the biological, but the truth is the process has already begun. If you told people they could get a chip implanted into their head that would allow them to access everything they can currently do with their smart phones, but without having to press any buttons at all, most people would happily make that jump. We see more and more examples now of ways that technology is doing things for people that would have seemed miraculous only 20 years ago, whether it is the restoration of damaged senses or the use of artificial limbs or even just the basics of communication with the outside world. We live in an age of non-stop wonders, and we have come to see them as commonplace.
But in the world of “Transcendence,” the science in the science-fiction quickly reaches the breaking point, and not only do they successfully upload Will to the computers, but he begins to evolve as soon as he is free of his body. Max becomes concerned right away, sure that this is a bad thing, but Evelyn believes that Will is going to usher in a new and better age for mankind. Do you see where this is headed, because once things start moving along that narrative path, there's not another surprise in the film. And of course, Will can't help but turn into an evil super-being who wants to take over all of humanity, and Max can't help but turn to the terrorists for help, convinced that he has to stop his old friend.
johnny Depp looks powerfully bored in every single moment he's onscreen, and Rebecca Hall has an unfortunate role. She has to play most of the film against a viewscreen where a digital Depp talks to her. For a little while, she is happy with the breakthroughs they're making, and they build an amazing facility in the desert below a nothing town in the middle of nowhere. The more powerful Will gets, the more ridiculous the film becomes. Right around the time he cures all disease and also figures out how to take over every human he helps by networking all of them to his control, the film shifts from silly to aggressively unpleasant. It's sort of amazing that the same studio that released “Her,” easily one of the most subtle and human science-fiction films in recent memory, would also end up releasing a movie that argues that the only possible outcome to these events would be a silly Frankenstein monster with Jesus powers making an army of cyber-zombies to do his bidding.
The film is handsomely made for the most part, but considering how big the story they're trying to tell is, there's something sort of low-rent about the way they actually imagined it. For all of the world significance that these events supposedly carry, everything seems to happen between a few characters in one of the blandest settings imaginable. The big climax to the film boils down to a couple of characters standing around in a solar panel farm arguing while things blow up. I feel bad for the cast. Rebecca Hall tries to give some sense of inner life to a character that exists mainly to react to expository dialogue dumps, but it's a battle she can't win. Bettany doesn't fare much better, and poor Kate Mara is stranded as the leader of the terrorist group. She has to glower a lot and snarl a few speeches, but it's a terrible role, and she's unable to make it work.
More than anything, I find this kind of film dispiriting. Science-fiction is an amazing genre. Our greatest authors have used it to look forward and imagine all the ways that we as a species might flourish and evolve, while this sort of thing falls closer to the people who believe that evolution is a lie and cavemen rode around on dinosaurs, scared to death that science might offer answers that simple faith cannot. This is a movie that is terrified of the future, and it seizes on all the worst possible versions of the ideas that it attempts to discuss. “Transcendence” implies something wonderful, some moment where we become something else, but as a film, this is resolutely grounded, afraid to fly, and it offers up the most pedestrian, familiar version of a story that deserves better.
“Transcendence” opens in theaters everywhere on Friday.
I saw the trailer for this before the screening of Cap 2 I saw. I thought, initially, that the whole thing was a little hokey, but then I saw that Wally Pfister was directing and felt comfortable that the film was in safe hands with someone who has brought us such stunning cinematography in the past.
Then, of course, [SPOILER ALERT FOR CAP 2] Cap 2 played and contained a similar riff on the whole plot of Transcendence which I thought was neat.
So it’s a real disappointment that the movie is a stinker. Maybe Pfister should just stick to cinematography.
I find it interesting that Pfister, one of the staunchest opponents of digital technology in cinema, should chose as his directorial debut a story where a digital man destroys civilization.
Apart from this irony, there’s nothing interesting about the movie at all.
Good point, but I don’t think its ironic.
It’s not ironic at all. It’s only ironic when he is the BIGGEST SUPPORTER of digital technology in cinema. This review makes it sounds like he is technophobic which is ironic since his prior career in cinema photography is often about pushing boundary of possibilities.
Sounds like what I expected based on the trailers, and a natural progression of the Nolan/Pfister ‘smart-looking-but-actually-stupid style. I look forward to Pfister’s petulant public whining about the reaction to his pretentious “directorial debut”.
I’ve also seen Transcendence, and I’d agree that it’s a fairly substantial let down. I would also say the film is not as smart as it thinks it is. I wouldn’t even call it hard science fiction, although I understand that’s the intent on the part of the filmmakers.
Still, this review reads seems to be less about the film and more about how smart Drew McWeeny thinks he is. It’s a fairly common tactic that critics use when dealing with cerebral motion pictures. It’s totally obnoxious.
“Overly simplistic”, “deeply stupid”. Might as well use that as a dismissal of your review as well.
And your comment regarding the review is less about the review itself and more an attempt at taking potshots at Drew.
His complaints about the film are pretty specific, and his appreciation for good science fiction is palpable. What’s less clear is why you spend time reading reviews from someone you clearly dislike.
“Will is one of those rock star scientists who only ever seem to exist in movies”
Buckaroo Banzai!
Wait, isn’t Morgan Freeman in this?
They had Morgan Freeman but made Kate Mara the leader of a scientific terrorist group??
It’s true that upcoming technologies provide incredible array of stories to tell, and Paglen seems to have taken the easiest ways out in the storyline. A disappointment for sure.
It also hasn’t helped the movie that the cast has been happily ignorant (in interviews) about the technologies depicted in the film, emphasizing that their main motivation for doing this was Pfister.
This is the most ignorant, hateful review I’ve ever read. I’d love for Drew to get off his fat ass and from behind his computer and try to do something besides criticize filmmakers for trying to make something unique.
This is the most ignorant, hateful comment I’ve ever read, I’d love ‘Filmmaker’ to get off his fat ass and from behind his computer and try to do something besides anonymously criticizing a film critic for giving his honest opinion.
Good one, Wires
Please provide evidence to support your point of view.
Feels like grading student paper.
great fiction about transhumanism here, much better than this silly blockbuster that will flop [googledemocraty.blogspot.fr]
Filmmaker, yeah man I dare you to write a script or even something for let’s say showtime, that is as great as the critic reviewing this film has.
Something that doesn’t bring shame when sci-fi or even horror is concerned.
So you haters work from home and get paid to support and under blow bad film reviews? How many film has the writer of the article done. How much acting? Talking talking is not equal to actions in real life. Dare to leave your computer and ride a bicycle if you dare.
I love this remark. It implies that someone doesn’t have a right to judge something unless they are capable of creating or recreating the thing that they are criticizing. It implies that no one has a right to criticize a bad meal at a restaurant unless they’ve worked as a chef. It implies that one cannot call out a politician unless one has held public office. It’s the most ludicrous and easily debunked “critique” of critique that exists.
This is an idiotic argument. How many films did Roger Ebert or Pauline Kael make? And yet no one can reasonably dispute their knowledge of film craft or film criticism.
Film is a product built to entertain audiences. As a creator, you would want to hear the feedback from your audiences of all backgrounds, regardless of whether or not they are filmmakers. After all, you aren’t targeting filmmakers as an audience. Your comment is basically saying that consumers cannot complain about a badly designed cup because they haven’t designed one themselves.
NOTA BENE Drew McWeeny. 1. You MUST see/watch a film if you should be allowed to have opinions. To constant look at your smartphone playing Angry Birds and Blood Honor and then write evil nonsense just because you never get laid is stupid and silly. I was there too! I saw you and what your eyes were focused at.
2. You are not qualified for your job.
How did a crazy Swedish chick with broken English get a Press Pass to see the same film?
Those who don’t appreciate criticism should be forced to watch nothing but bad films.
Pfister did many redrafts of the script (so says an interview with him in Empire)
Too bad. So much talent for what seemed like finally an intelligent science fiction film, all wasted. Does this mean Depp will bomb again?!
Drew, so we should be afraid, possibly terrified if your given a chance to write anything after your universally hated, possibly worst reviewed episode of a pretty good series that aired a few years back?
I’m not saying this isn’t a terrible movie but after seeing your output on the small screen, people in glass houses who write really bad scripts shouldn’t throw badly written rocks.
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls. ’nuff said.
This is such a stupid comment.
It’s like arguing that Michael Jordan sucks at basketball because of his baseball career.
The ability to write insightful criticism is not dependent upon one’s ability to write fictional screenplays; they’re completely different mediums. As MMCB105 noted, Roger Ebert won a Pulitzer for crying out loud.
What is with all the weirdly negative Drew-centric comments today? They don’t even seem particularly interested in this movie, they just want to shit all over Mr. McWeeny.
Well, let me be the voice of opposition. I thought this was a well-written and well-reasoned review of a movie that looked quite silly even in the trailers. I’m saddened that Pfister does not seem to have a nose for directing, since he is such an interesting cinematographer, and that this seems to be such a waste of good talent.
Keep up the good work, Drew, and know that you have plenty of fans out here.
There will never be a time to say nuff said about the brilliant beyond the valley of the dolls.
Ebert was the rare exception to those who can’t write become critics.
Drew is the reason that its often quoted.
There are many great writers who are or were critics.
Don’t you think “brilliant” is overstating things a little on Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, though? Its not unwatchable, sure, but there’s a reason Ebert never made another film.
Signed! I’m baffled by all the stupid trolling. What on earth… ?
Keep up the good work, Drew!
Hear, hear.
At least Drew has listed all the reasons why he doesn’t like the film. These comments do not even attempt to provide a reason why they disagree with Drew’s review so strongly.
This is why Johnny Deep shouldn’t be hired for anything. Ever.
Wow. Apparently the “Nolan can do no wrong” cult has extended to Pfister. I remember these trolls coming after me when I gave Dark Knight Rises a positive review because it wasn’t positive enough.
I thought the film was looking like classic (ie boring and cliche) sci fi tropes from the first trailer, sadly. All these “new tech will bring the end of the world” stories always remind me of the brilliant “Caveman Science Fiction” comics that came out in Dresden Codak chronicling the horrifying effects of domesticating animals and using fire. “Me am play gods!” The fact that Spike Jonez avoided that was one of the things I really adored about Her. It was a personal story that happened to be occurring in the middle of a giant evolutionary leap.
Oh the cross you must bear…and the delusions you suffer to think you have ” trolls” over your review.
Just keep repeating…
It’s only a movie….
It’ only a movie…..
It’s only a movie…
I’m a dime a dozen net critic who wrote a bad Nolan review and your still nobody.
Wake me when you win a Pulitzer and win the great Nolan troll war.
You’re right. I don’t have much of a name for myself, though I have been a professional writer before, mostly in newspapers. I have won some awards for my print writing, but hardly a Pulitzer. Since you aren’t even commenting on the actual film or the nature of its storyline in the least but only attacking someone anonymously on the internet, I don’t think I’ll bother notifying you of any happy moments in my life including the winning of such a prize, however I honestly hope you enjoy this movie. Good night and may God bless.
So I guess this is one of those days when the internet becomes a parody of itself? You can’t have a bigger “review site” cliché than having a bunch of comments attacking a critic personally because he gave a negative review to a film that isn’t released yet, therefor that most people haven’t seen.
Hey guys, if you hate Drew so much, have you thought about going where he doesn’t write, which is almost the entire internet except this site?
I read this script about a year ago and could NOT believe that anyone would make the movie as written, but your review makes it sound like they actually did. Such a silly, dumb script and the twist makes the characters seem like morons.
How come a reviewer who said that man of steel was the definitif superman movie,still have any credibility?!!
I’m pretty sure he never said that Man of Steel was the definitif (sic) Superman movie.
I’ll let you in on a little secret, though. The key to good film criticism isn’t writing about the opinion that you think most people will have, but rather writing honestly about your own opinion and how a particular film did or did not personally resonate with you.
As a longtime reader, I can attest that McWeeny always tries to write from a place of honesty and justifies his reactions through well-reasoned analysis of the film. I don’t always agree with his final opinions, but he always manages to make it interesting to read anyway.
I haven’t seen Transcendence yet, of course. But your arguments are beautifully stated. I loved so much about Her, but one of my favorite things was the way a great storyteller and compassionate person like Spike Jonze could depict the crazy careless way Samantha dispensed her affection across the internet and do it in a way that didn’t need to make Samantha into a monster or Theodore into a jilted loser. And this was a character who was explicitly NOT human. But Spike felt no need to create monsters, he wasn’t telling a story about how winners rock and losers suck, he did it in a way that was funny and kind to all.
Perceiving people as super-powerful robots that control the world is one of the best-known symptoms of mental illness known to medical science. Nothing like it has ever once happened. And it ALWAYS happens in movies. It’s so been done. It’s one of the cheesiest stupidest ways to tell a story that a filmmaker can possibly choose.
But what I really came here to say: you’re just a remarkable talent, Drew. You can write about the grinding mediocrity of the SHIELD non-characters or the glitzy formulaic emptiness that too many CGI movies like Rio 2 are falling into or compare serious science fiction efforts by serious talents like Spike Jonze and Wally Pfister, and you do it all with thoughtful authority, with the unmistakable touch of someone who knows what he’s talking about. And you keep it all in place on a scale that remains consistent even as you switch genres, as you hop back and forth between film and television. I’m not aware of anyone else at a magazine or website who can do that. It’s just really impressive. I thought someone needed to say that.
And you know, I’m still going to see Transcendence, because I love so much of what Wally Pfister and Johnny Depp and Rebecca Hall have done before. I bet you’re right, because you’re good. But you didn’t kill my desire to see the movie, you shouldn’t be accused of that.
And all of what I said being said, I’m REALLY looking forward to Lucy. Nobody will ever approach the beautiful perfection of Spike’s movie, but I concede there’s a place in the world for summer escapist fare featuring Samantha packing a gun fighting crime.
Okay, the McWeeny haters are out in force today for some reason.
Regarding the tendency toward apocalypse in sci-fi, one of the things I like most about “Star Trek” is its dedication to the idea that new technology will ultimately be a tool for a better tomorrow, if used responsibly (though amusingly, a lot of the new technology developed within the 24t century exhibits the same problems discussed here).
The Hit fix bean counters must be in heaven today, nothing gets more clicks and comment then when they trott out a review thats very critical of the screenplay by their own failed as a screenwriter Drew ” I wrote the worst episode of masters of horror plus still have “Fart” the movie on my list credits” Mcweeny.
And he even has his own little Devin like creatures like another site has that slither into any discussion that’s critical of their master. The only difference is that as unlikable that Devin is, he’s a hell of a writer.
The backlash is due to Drew’s reviewing past on the ain’t pwsents cool website and his critical opinion on other screenwriters when himself is unable to come to terms on how bad his masters of horror episode was, blaming everything for its poor critical reception except the writing.
Sort of like when Rex Reed did Myra and wasn’t prepared for the drubbing he gave others. Maybe Drew and Rex could team up for a project.
How empty your life must be that you have to come here and level silly criticisms devoid of actual content to make yourself feel better. I don’t know how good Drew is as a screenwriter, but you seem to have trouble writing a fully coherent comment.
Its the day of the illiterate nonsensical trolls from Sweden & elsewhere! It’s kind of funny. And yet grotesque with those slimy personal attacks. Does Pfister have fan club army of 14 year old mean girls or something? Or is it the studio maybe, some of these spelling mistakes and bizarre non-reasonings remind me of the planted “reviews” that would pop up on aicn…
Also Coti, i ventured over to IMDB and looked at the user ratings for all 26 MOH episodes and it turns out that “Cigarette Burns” has the highest rating, by a good margin. Not exactly scientific, I admit, but it’s possible you don’t know what you’re talking about.
So just so I’m clear, it sounds like these are the rules:
1. If you want to be allowed to review films, you need to have already made many films of your own.
2. Additional to rule number one: You cannot review any individual film unless you have made a movie that is generally considered superior. This means that basically everyone who has ever reviewed Citizen Kane or Casablanca needs to be taken out and shot, IMMEDIATELY.
3. Complicating factor in rules no. 1 and 2: If you are a film critic, any experience you DO have as a filmmaker is automatically suspect, and you are probably only reviewing films in order to undermine your peers.
To sum up: The only acceptable film critic is someone who has made the best movie in history but also, somehow, has never actually worked or tried to work in Hollywood.
Thanks Drew, I will.
I guess that pwesents and your soft review of After Earth had you a little defensive not to long ago?
It’s finally occurred to me! There appears to be a direct correlation between how much makeup Johnny Depp has caked on his face, and how invested he is in the role. The less made-up, the more boredom we see on screen. Don’t know why I never put that together before.
(Also, who rang the troll bell?)
Y’know Drew, I was on the fence aboot seeing this (but then the fence went away because a new Trailer Park Boys movie is out this weekend and I’m Canadian so going to see that!) so I’m not too bothered about skipping it in theatres this week.
That being said, when you say it ends with “Frankenstein monster with Jesus powers making an army of cyber-zombies to do his bidding”! Wow, that upped it to check it out when it hits video at least! Sold me on a watch, at least, if not theatrically.
Gotta say that I am well and truly stunned at the backlash toward this review. Was there some huge level of anticipation for this movie on the Internet that I missed? The fact that it’s got a good pedigree makes it interesting, but this kind of outrage is usually saved for stuff with built-in fanbases, which I didn’t realize included “Produced by Christopher Nolan.” Are you all coming from the same website, or something?
I’m not surprised by this in the least. When I read the concept for the film and the cast it sounded like a terrible pairing, and the trailer did nothing to change my mind.
Depp passed his expiration date a long time ago. There is something phony and self-conscious about him and he only works in parts where he is basically playing a cartoon. His affectes and eccentricities got old around Pirates 2. I attempt to leave any preconceptions I have of an actor at the door so I can try to judge a film or performance objectively, but it’s been so long since he gave anything close to a good or even entertaining performance that seeing his name above the title immediately turns me off of a movie.
I’m heavily involved in IT and the themes of this movie are very interesting to me, but I’ll be skipping this layman attempt. While the reviewer says this script denotes a bleak point of view for the future I would wager the writer probably has no point of view at all. Creating a computer monster likely just seemed like the easiest path to having a story.
Wow, this review is getting some contentious responses. I haven’t seen Transcendence yet, but from your synopsis, I have some theories:
The movie seems to center around Evelyn and Kate Mara’s terrorist characters. They seem to be the only ones with any agency. Will doesn’t choose to be uploaded to the computer – indeed it’s not really him anymore – and Paul Bettany and Morgan Freeman are forced to choose sides between the two women and follow their leads. Could the movie be fundamentally a feminist tale? Johnny Depp is on all the posters, but what if the movie was viewed as the two actresses being the primary characters.
Second, could the movie be a “Jacob’s Ladder” type metaphorical mind-trip Will Caster is experiencing as he dies from the terrorist’s bullet?
-Franklin
Did no one pay attention to this movie? I found it to be one of the best Science Fiction movies I have seen in a while. The premise that people fear what they do not understand. Caster was not the one that destroyed technology, and set humans back to a world of darkness. Max and RIFT were responsible. Caster was working on nano technology to heal the planet. to make “water so pure you can drink from any river..” If you had paid attention to the ending at all, you would have realized that Caster was shown to be the good guy in the end, and that everything we were led to expect was wrong. To me, this movie was a success. One that I would happily have in my collection to watch again and again.
From the review and comments posted here it appears people didn’t get the message of this film. This isn’t your typical science fiction movie. This is about the human soul, what it is and what happens to it upon death. The discussion, if you will, on this mystery is placed within sci-fi parameters to get people interested. This is a movie you’re supposed to think about…not be wowed by fantastic cinematography. Can a person live on after death? Can the soul be preserved and carry out its will in another environment and eventually another body? Can what is incorruptible, Will’s character, his ideas and desire to do good, be corrupted by absolute power? Those around him who do not understand nor believe in true goodness are afraid that he can be and has been corrupted because he connects himself to those he’s helped. The film is careful to show you hints along the way of how this connection to him has changed those who were once violent (the men who beat up Martin) into people who care and help others. There’s a lot going on in this movie that viewers hooked on your more-run of the mill big action sci-fi movies will miss.
Am I the only person in the world to have noticed that the premise of this film is identical to the film “Lawnmower Man” from I believe the late 80s or early 90s? It sounds like exactly the same story. Though “Lawnmower Man” had absolutely nothing to do with its Stephen Kin story namesake (and I believe King condemned it), I remember actually kind of enjoying it though it was extremely campy.