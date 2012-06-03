Watch: Johnny Depp performs with Black Keys at MTV Movie Awards

Johnny Depp took home a “Generation Award” at tonight’s MTV Movie Awards, but perhaps he felt more honored to be taking the stage with the Black Keys.

The Oscar-nominated actor performed on guitar to the Keys’ summer jam “Gold on the Ceiling” on a stage in-the-round at the Los Angeles-based, live-broadcast ceremony. Depp was wordless during the song, allowing for singer Dan Auerbach’s 50 shades of sexy to resonate against the uptempo jam.

After accepting his award from Aerosmith — who are desperate to promote their “G.I. Joe” song “Legendary Child” and their new album, and who have very little to do with Johnny Depp — Depp continued to play through the commercial with the blues-rock group on “Lonely Boy,” which is also off their latest “El Camino.”

Depp was quiet and appreciative in his speech, thanking legends Aerosmith and “up-and-coming legends the Black Keys.” The presenting hosts reminded audiences that Depp dropped out of school at a young age to become a musician; he’s been known to perform with other artists from Oasis to Marilyn Manson, and looked to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards as his inspiration for the role of Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise films.