Watch: Johnny Depp performs with Black Keys at MTV Movie Awards

#Johnny Depp
06.03.12 6 years ago

Johnny Depp took home a “Generation Award” at tonight’s MTV Movie Awards, but perhaps he felt more honored to be taking the stage with the Black Keys.

The Oscar-nominated actor performed on guitar to the Keys’ summer jam “Gold on the Ceiling” on a stage in-the-round at the Los Angeles-based, live-broadcast ceremony. Depp was wordless during the song, allowing for singer Dan Auerbach’s 50 shades of sexy to resonate against the uptempo jam.

After accepting his award from Aerosmith — who are desperate to promote their “G.I. Joe” song “Legendary Child” and their new album, and who have very little to do with Johnny Depp — Depp continued to play through the commercial with the blues-rock group on “Lonely Boy,” which is also off their latest “El Camino.”

Depp was quiet and appreciative in his speech, thanking legends Aerosmith and “up-and-coming legends the Black Keys.” The presenting hosts reminded audiences that Depp dropped out of school at a young age to become a musician; he’s been known to perform with other artists from Oasis to Marilyn Manson, and looked to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards as his inspiration for the role of Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise films.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSaerosmithblack keysJOHNNY DEPPMTV MOVIE AWARDSMTV Movie Awards 2012

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP