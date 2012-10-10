Johnny Depp to modernize Shakespeare with new TV series

Shakespeare is getting an update courtesy of Johnny Depp.

The “Lone Ranger” star’s production company Infinitum Nihil is behind a new TV series project that will see the Bard’s most famous plays modernized for a 21st century audience, according to Deadline. The show will draw on characters and plotlines from the playwright’s greatest works in service of a contemporary story.

Teaming with Infinitum Nihil is Swedish production company Yellow Bird – which produced the original “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” films – and Emmy-winning writer-producer Tom Fontana, who created the critically-acclaimed HBO prison series “Oz” as well as BBC America’s currently-running period drama “Copper.”

Is a modern-day Shakespeare series something you’d be willing to check out? Sound off in the comments.