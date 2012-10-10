Johnny Depp to modernize Shakespeare with new TV series

#Johnny Depp
10.10.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Shakespeare is getting an update courtesy of Johnny Depp.

The “Lone Ranger” star’s production company Infinitum Nihil is behind a new TV series project that will see the Bard’s most famous plays modernized for a 21st century audience, according to Deadline. The show will draw on characters and plotlines from the playwright’s greatest works in service of a contemporary story.

Teaming with Infinitum Nihil is Swedish production company Yellow Bird – which produced the original “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” films – and Emmy-winning writer-producer Tom Fontana, who created the critically-acclaimed HBO prison series “Oz” as well as BBC America’s currently-running period drama “Copper.”

Is a modern-day Shakespeare series something you’d be willing to check out? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSJOHNNY DEPPSHAKESPEAREWILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP