Johnny Depp to modernize Shakespeare with new TV series

Shakespeare is getting an update courtesy of Johnny Depp.
The “Lone Ranger” star’s production company Infinitum Nihil is behind a new TV series project that will see the Bard’s most famous plays modernized for a 21st century audience, according to Deadline. The show will draw on characters and plotlines from the playwright’s greatest works in service of a contemporary story.
Teaming with Infinitum Nihil is Swedish production company Yellow Bird – which produced the original “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” films – and Emmy-winning writer-producer Tom Fontana, who created the critically-acclaimed HBO prison series “Oz” as well as BBC America’s currently-running period drama “Copper.”
Is a modern-day Shakespeare series something you’d be willing to check out? Sound off in the comments.
I’ll check it out although my first thoughts are No! Hell no!”
I for one, however, would like to see a high budget film starring Johnny Depp using Shakespeare’s text. Just about any of his plays would do. Depp as Iago? Petruchio? The Scottish King? Yes please.
Absolutely YES!!! What a great idea…
hell yeahs! i can’t wait to see a biker version of Macbeth, or anything besides another reality show featuring a Kardashian or some Idiot talent show.