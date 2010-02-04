Johnny Depp, Watch: Shane McGowan round up Sex Pistols, Clash members, Nick Cave for Haiti single

Straight from the WTF files, pals Johnny Depp and legendary Pogues mumbler Shane McGowan have tapped some of their famous friends — like members of the Clash, the Sex Pistols, the Pretenders and Nick Cave — to re-record “I Put a Spell on You” as a Haiti charity single.

The Sex Pistols’ bassist Glen Matlock, Primal Scream frontman Bobbie Gillespie, guitarist Mick Jones of the Clash and singer Chrissy Hynde of the Pretenders worked with Cave and others on the Screamin’ Jay Hawkins cover. Proceeds from its sale, due later this month, will go toward Ireland-based non-profit Concern Worldwide.

No word whether Depp’s voice or other musical talents will be featured on the track.

In this U.K. Channel 4 report, the contributors don’t exactly make fun of other charity singles — namely, Simon Cowell’s “Everybody Hurts” and the “We Are the World” remaking — but they certainly had the aim of having more fun. Hynde notes that there can never be too many Haiti charity tracks, and that she doesn’t mind singing as her contribution — it’s when she’s asked to donate personal effects when it gets “creepy.”

Also from the Haiti tip, as previously reported, Arcade Fire is donating its proceeds from licensing “Wake Up” to the NFL and the Superbowl to Partners in Health for their efforts in the earthquake-ravaged country. Singles from the “Hope for Haiti Now” compilation are climbing up the Billboard Hot 100 chart.