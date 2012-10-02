Johnny Depp’s eyes haunt the first ‘Lone Ranger’ poster

#Johnny Depp
10.02.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Disney has released a teaser poster for “The Lone Ranger,” but stars Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer are nowhere to be seen. 

Although the film’s already received an enormous amount of press (some of it bad, due to its inflated budget and the tragic death of a crewman), this will be much of the public’s first look at the upcoming film until the initial trailer is released later this week. 

“Ranger,” based on the oft-filmed western series, reunites Depp with “Pirates of the Caribbean” director Verbinski, screenwriters Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Check out the poster here:

Choosing to go with a just logo and a pair of eyes, the poster looks inspired by “The Dark Knight’s” effective poster campaign, and also calls to mind the recent street art explosion — especially the scrawled tagline “Never take off the mask (perhaps promoting “Occupy: Wild West”). Either way, it downplays the warpaint-covered visage of Depp — for now. He can be seen as Tonto, along with Hammer as the Ranger, in these new images

The film will be told from the point of view of Tonto (Depp), a Native American spirit warrior who transforms lawman John Reid (Hammer) into the masked vigilante known as The Lone Ranger, who works with Tonto in the ongoing crusade against greed and corruption in the Old West.

“Ranger” also stars Tom Wilkinson, William Fichtner, Barry Pepper, James Badge Dale, Ruth Wilson and Helena Gore.

Depp, Elliottt and Rossio are also serving as executive producers, along with Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Eric Ellenbogen and Eric McLeod.

“The Lone Ranger” will be released July 3, 2013.
What do you think of the poster? 

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSARMIE HAMMERBARRY PEPPERJAMES BADGE DALEJERRY BRUCKHEIMERJOHNNY DEPPRUTH WILSONthe lone rangerTOM WILKINSONWILLIAM FICHTNER

