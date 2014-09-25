Johnny Depp’s ‘Mortdecai’ moves up release date

#Johnny Depp
09.25.14 4 years ago

There's some good news for Johnny Depp fans.

The actor's next film, “Mortdecai,” will be released two weeks earlier than initially planned. Lionsgate has announced that it will hit theaters on January 23, 2015.

The move will put the film up against the Jennifer Lopez vehicle “The Boy Next Door.”

The studio is moving “The Age of Adaline” from January 23 to April 24, 2015. It stars Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.

“Mortdecai” centers on the dashing Charlie Mortdecai (Depp), who travels the world on the trail of a stolen painting which may contain a clue to a hidden cache of Nazi gold.

Based on Kyril Bonfiglioli's book series, “Mortdecai” was directed by David Koepp (“Premium Rush”). He and Depp previously teamed on 2004's “Secret Window.”

“Mortdecai” also stars Aubrey Plaza, Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany, and Olivia Munn.

Depp was recently seen in “Transcendence,” and will next appear in the musical “Into the Woods.” He has a lot on his plate for the foreseeable future, including 2015's “Black Mass” and Kevin Smith's “Yoga Hosers.” A fifth “Pirates of the Carbbean” film and the “Alice in Wonderland” sequel, “Through the Looking Glass” are also in the works.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSALICE IN WONDERLANDDAVID KOEPPJOHNNY DEPPMORTDECAIPirates of the CarbbeanThrough the Looking GlassTransference

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP