Johnny Depp’s ‘Mortdecai’ moves up release date

There's some good news for Johnny Depp fans.

The actor's next film, “Mortdecai,” will be released two weeks earlier than initially planned. Lionsgate has announced that it will hit theaters on January 23, 2015.

The move will put the film up against the Jennifer Lopez vehicle “The Boy Next Door.”

The studio is moving “The Age of Adaline” from January 23 to April 24, 2015. It stars Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.

“Mortdecai” centers on the dashing Charlie Mortdecai (Depp), who travels the world on the trail of a stolen painting which may contain a clue to a hidden cache of Nazi gold.

Based on Kyril Bonfiglioli's book series, “Mortdecai” was directed by David Koepp (“Premium Rush”). He and Depp previously teamed on 2004's “Secret Window.”

“Mortdecai” also stars Aubrey Plaza, Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany, and Olivia Munn.

Depp was recently seen in “Transcendence,” and will next appear in the musical “Into the Woods.” He has a lot on his plate for the foreseeable future, including 2015's “Black Mass” and Kevin Smith's “Yoga Hosers.” A fifth “Pirates of the Carbbean” film and the “Alice in Wonderland” sequel, “Through the Looking Glass” are also in the works.