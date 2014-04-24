Johnny Depp’s ‘Mortdecai’ picks up 2015 release date

#Johnny Depp
and 04.24.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Johnny Depp”s “Transcendence” wasn”t exactly a critical darling, nor was it a commercial success, but he”ll have another shot at the big-time in less than a year, when “Mortdecai” hits theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller has just received a release date: Feb. 6, 2015. The Lionsgate film stars Depp as Charlie Mortdecai, an art dealer on the run from terrorists and law enforcement officials alike. His mission: to track down and secure a stolen painting that supposedly contains clues to the location of a missing, legendary treasure.

In addition to Depp, “Mortdecai” features an all-star cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Goldblum, Aubrey Plaza and Olivia Munn. Depp”s “Transcendence” co-star, Paul Bettany, is also in the film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSJOHNNY DEPPlionsgateMORTDECAI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP