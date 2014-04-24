Johnny Depp’s ‘Mortdecai’ picks up 2015 release date

(CBR) Johnny Depp”s “Transcendence” wasn”t exactly a critical darling, nor was it a commercial success, but he”ll have another shot at the big-time in less than a year, when “Mortdecai” hits theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller has just received a release date: Feb. 6, 2015. The Lionsgate film stars Depp as Charlie Mortdecai, an art dealer on the run from terrorists and law enforcement officials alike. His mission: to track down and secure a stolen painting that supposedly contains clues to the location of a missing, legendary treasure.

In addition to Depp, “Mortdecai” features an all-star cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Goldblum, Aubrey Plaza and Olivia Munn. Depp”s “Transcendence” co-star, Paul Bettany, is also in the film.