Johnny Knoxville double-fists it in first ‘Jackass: Bad Grandpa’ poster

Johnny Knoxville has his hands full.

Paramount has released the first poster for “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” – a new comedy based on the popular character from Knoxville’s now-defunct MTV series – and in it we see the foul-mouthed title character killing two birds with one stone: giving his little grandson a wedgie (with one hand) while carrying a six-pack of beer (with the other). Oh, Bad Grandpa.

After checking out the one-sheet below, you can watch the film’s first trailer here.

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” hits theaters on October 25.