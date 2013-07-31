Watch: Johnny Knoxville’s ‘Bad Grandpa’ steals and endorses a child stripper in new trailer

Johnny Knoxville has a been a very, very “Bad Grandpa.”
Child endangerment, shoplifting, casket-toppling and one horribly inappropriate kiddie beauty pageant dance routine are just some of the highlights in this new trailer for the upcoming “Jackass Presents” offering, which sees Knoxville pranking the general public once again by dressing up like an old man and then doing terrible things with his sweet-faced “grandson” (Jackson Nicoll) in tow.
The “bad grandpa” character in question (name: Irving Isman) was previously featured as a recurring character in the “Jackass” TV series, though here he’s tasked with anchoring an entire movie. Can the character successfully translate to the big-screen a la “Borat”? Who knows, but the trailer, at least, is very funny.
“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” is slated for release on October 25.
This looks pretty good. I hope they didn’t cheat and put actors in.
While I would like to see Jackass 4 someday, this looks like a good show on its own.
The last bit of the trailer, a blatant rip off from Little Miss Sunshine?
I just saw this trailer for the first time last night (in front of The Grandmaster, which I thought was a little bizarre) and I seriously can’t ever remember laughing that hard in a theater, let alone over a trailer. The blatant Little Miss Sunshine reference makes it even funnier, although I’m pretty sure if that movie never existed, Johnny Knoxville would still have had this idea. This is gonna be a great comedy to see in a crowded theater.
I was sooooo relieved when I found out it wasn’t really a little girl doing that dance. This movie looks side-splitting hysterical.
