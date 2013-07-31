Watch: Johnny Knoxville’s ‘Bad Grandpa’ steals and endorses a child stripper in new trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Johnny Knoxville has a been a very, very “Bad Grandpa.”

Child endangerment, shoplifting, casket-toppling and one horribly inappropriate kiddie beauty pageant dance routine are just some of the highlights in this new trailer for the upcoming “Jackass Presents” offering, which sees Knoxville pranking the general public once again by dressing up like an old man and then doing terrible things with his sweet-faced “grandson” (Jackson Nicoll) in tow.

The “bad grandpa” character in question (name: Irving Isman) was previously featured as a recurring character in the “Jackass” TV series, though here he’s tasked with anchoring an entire movie. Can the character successfully translate to the big-screen a la “Borat”? Who knows, but the trailer, at least, is very funny.

My grade for the trailer: B+. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left and then vote in the poll below to let us know whether you’ll be seeing the film when it hits theaters.

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” is slated for release on October 25.