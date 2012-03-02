Johnny Marr’s Smiths reunion joke shocks U.K.’s corridors of power

03.02.12 6 years ago

File under: “Big Mouth Strikes Again” or “That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore.”

Last week, when ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr joked about the band following through on a long-hoped-for reunion in exchange for a new U.K. government, most folks just laughed it off, but some seemed to have taken it to heart.

While picking up an award for Best Reissue at the NME Awards in England, Marr cracked, “We won’t be reforming this week. Maybe if the government stepped down. If this government stepped down, I’ll reform the band. How’s that? That’s a fair trade, isn’t it? I think the country would be better off, don’t you? I’ll do it if the coalition steps down.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Labour MP John Prescott took Marr’s jest to the next level, indicating that he’ll throw his weight behind a coup of the current Coalition government headed by Prime Minister David Cameron.

Prescott, apparently a fan, tweeted, “Hello Johnny. Just to say we’ll work really hard on that reunion! #pleasepleaseletmegetwhatiwant” and, later, “Please reform #cosheavenknowsweremiserablenow.”

Marr has made plenty of great post-Smiths music with The The, Electronic, The Cribs and Modest Mouse, but has had to endure reunion questions ever since his flagship band split in the late ’80s.

Despite Marr’s facetious claim, getting Smiths frontman Morrissey interested would prove to be an even bigger challenge than provoking a revolution. Moz has made it clear time and again that he’s not interested in re-living The Smiths’ glory days, despite rumored offers of big paydays from Coachella and other like-minded music festivals.

