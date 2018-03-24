Warner Bros.

Even at a robust 123 minutes, Suicide Squad couldn’t stuff everything in that was originally envisioned. One of those noticeable trims was Jared Leto’s Joker popping up in a far more limited capacity than all the pre-release promo was suggesting. Leto himself said his face tatted villain was subject to tons of cuts by the time the finished product tumbled out in theaters.

Suicide Squad writer-director David Ayer (also of Bright fame/infamy) offered up a bit of an explanation for the gaps in the film’s story on Saturday. He fielded a fan question about what happened with Leto’s character and also visuals that were prevalent in the trailers but not in the finished product.

i'm still waiting for an explanation pic.twitter.com/9OHDebqqBO — nikki (@brucesj0ker) March 24, 2018

“After Joker dropped [Harley Quinn] from the help and crashed, Enchantress made a deal with him,” shared Ayer via Twitter. “He was going to take Harley home and be “King of Gotham” Harley stood up to him and refused to betray her new friends. The Squad turned on him and he escaped.”

Why was that side of things largely wiped from the movie? It’s hard to say. Mind you, all the reshoot talk surrounding the production of Suicide Squad suggested retooling was a factor in the completed work.

David Ayer won’t be helming the next Suicide Squad film. The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor is writing and directing the sequel which is currently lined up to begin production later this year.