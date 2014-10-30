Jon Cryer on ‘Two and a Half Men’ gay wedding controversy: It ‘surprised us’

Jon Cryer on “Two and a Half Men” gay marriage controversy: “Hopefully we haven't done something too terrible in taste”

“For us it was just a fun, silly idea that some people were taking kind of seriously, so that sort of surprised us,” says Cryer of the plan for Alan to marry Ashton Kutcher”s character. “But at the same time I understand. This is a time when our nation is changing so much. And let's remember, same-sex adoption is still illegal in some states so I can see why people would be nervous about it. And as long as the fight is still being fought they have a right to be sensitive about it.” PLUS: Jon Cryer recalls when Charlie Sheen began going crazy on “Men,” Sheen says “I just think it makes sense” for him to return to “Men,” Cryer recalls being labeled “The Show Killer,” and Conchata Ferrell recalls auditioning for Berta.

Eric Stonestreet fools his Twitter followers by linking to a fake story on “Modern Family”s” cancelation

The headline from Clickhole, which is affiliated with The Onion, reads: “Whoa: ABC Just Canceled ‘Modern Family” In Order To Teach People That Something You Love Can Be Taken From You With No Warning Whatsoever.”

“Lost” alum Jorge Garcia plans to chop off his signature long hair

Garcia, now 41 and a regular on “Hawaii Five-0,” says he”s going to cut his signature long hair so he can get “real suit-and-tie guy” roles. “I've had long hair for so long, I need to start feeling like a grown-up,” he says.

“The Meredith Vieira Show” given a partial renewal for Season 2

NBC-owned stations has picked up the freshman talk show. Now it”s up to the non-NBC-owned stations to decide whether to order a Season 2.

World Series Game 7 was watched by 23.52M

That”s close to the 25.4 million who watched the last Game 7 three years ago.

Watch a supercut of Matthew McConaughey Lincoln car ad parodies

“South Park,” Ellen and “SNL” weren”t the only ones to spoof the ubiquitous ads.

9 revelations from Amy Poehler”s book — her funniest “SNL” memories always involve Will Forte

In “Yes Please,” Poehler recalls she and Forte doodling penises during a sexual harrassment presentation.

Michael J. Fox: Tina Yothers would beat me up on “Family Ties” set

Andy Cohen asked Fox, “Who was more annoying, pre-puberty or post-puberty, Tina Yothers?”

What does the “Game of Thrones” raise mean for the future of the series?

It appears the 7-season planning is going full steam ahead. PLUS: George R.R. Martin judges “GoT” Halloween costumes.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” gets a Disney twist

An artist fan of the FX series has created original artwork combining Disney and “Freak Show” characters.

Watch Prince”s 1st appearance on “SNL” – from 33 years ago

Prince was a highlight from the much-maligned 6th season.

Netflix outdoor ads in France use GIFs of “Breaking Bad,” “Fargo” and “OITNB”

It”s a bit jarring seeing the moving digital billboards.

DC Comics is killing it on TV – compared to Marvel

While Marvel has found success on the big screen, DC Comics has been dominant on television with “Gotham,” “Arrow,” “Constantine” and “The Flash.” Meanwhile, Marvel”s only current TV show on air, “Agents of S.H.l.E.LD.,” isn”t bad but isn”t great.

British “Hustle” star Adrian Lester joins “Red Band Society”

The “Girlfriends” vet will play a world-renowned international neurologist.

Watch “Doc McStuffins” featuring singing “Downton Abbey” stars

Joanne Froggatt and her fellow castmates lent their voices for Sunday”s episode of the Disney Channel series.

What”s with all the “bottom shaming” in “How to Get Away With Murder”?

The ShondaLand drama has earned raves for its graphic portrayal of gay sex. But that portrayal of gay sex, says J. Bryan Lowder, “has thus far persistently contained a nasty strain of bottom shaming-and that kind of retrograde mess is not progressive in the least.” PLUS: Doucheface is the Pornstache of “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner”s dystopian sci-fi novel flops

The E! stars' “Rebels: City of Indra” sold just 13,000 copies since June.

How “Mom” became an aspiration version of itself

The CBS comedy returns for Season 2 looking a lot different from its pilot.

Taylor Kitsch has a piece of Tim Riggins” “Friday Night Lights” locker

Kitsch also reveals that all of Riggins” jerseys are hanging in his closet.

Fox developing “Zoobiquity”

An adaptation of the book linking animal and human health issues is in the works.

“Major Crimes” books Tuc Watkins

The “Desperate HousewiveS” alum will be part of the final two episodes of the season.

“CSI: Miami” alum Adam Rodriguez joins “The Night Shift”

He”ll play a doctor on the NBC medical drama.

Watch a “House of Cards”-inspired political ad

North Carolina state Sen. Chad Barefoot channeled the Netflix series to attack his opponent.

Lena Dunham was interviewed by the daughter of “Girls” producer Judd Apatow

Maude Apatow writes: “I met Lena Dunham when I was in sixth grade. For a long time, I knew her as just this ridiculously kind person who was working on some sort of television project with my dad that I was not allowed to see.”

MTV”s “Slednecks” didn”t learn any lessons from “Buckwild”

The Alaskan version of the canceled West Virginia reality show about out-of-control millennials repeats many of the dangerous stunts of its predecessor.

Watch a video showcasing the gay subtext of “Franklin & Bash”

TNT has two gay subtext-heavy shows, “Franklin & Bash” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

What to expect with the return of “Elementary”

Season 3 takes place eight months after Season 2.

Check out Jerry O”Connell and Rebecca Romijn as vampires

In Funny or Die”s “Haunted House Hunters.”

“Millionaire Matchmaker” to feature Perez Hilton, TLC”s Chilli and a TMZ staffer

Watch the trailer for Season 8.

CBS” “The McCarthys” has potential, but it hasn”t figured itself out

Tyler Ritter, John”s son, is more like his late father than Jason Ritter, and the show is a throwback to past hit sitcoms. PLUS: The characters are appealing, and it”s a by-the-numbers sitcom.