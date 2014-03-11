Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn together again in ‘Term Life’

(CBR) Jon Favreau will reteam with his “Swingers” and “Couples Retreat” co-star Vince Vaughn for the Universal Pictures crime thriller “Term Life”, Deadline reports.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and Nick Thorn, “Term Life” centers on a thief (Vaughn) who goes on the lam with his estranged daughter (Hailee Steinfeld) after a job goes sideways. Hunted by mob bosses, contract killers and dirty cops, he takes out a million-dollar life insurance policy to benefit his daughter. The only problem is, it doesn”t kick in for another 21 days. Favreau”s role wasn”t specified.

Lieberman wrote the script, which will be directed by Peter Billingsley (“Couples Retreat”).