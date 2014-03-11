Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn together again in ‘Term Life’

and 03.11.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Jon Favreau will reteam with his “Swingers” and “Couples Retreat” co-star Vince Vaughn for the Universal Pictures crime thriller “Term Life”, Deadline reports.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and Nick Thorn, “Term Life” centers on a thief (Vaughn) who goes on the lam with his estranged daughter (Hailee Steinfeld) after a job goes sideways. Hunted by mob bosses, contract killers and dirty cops, he takes out a million-dollar life insurance policy to benefit his daughter. The only problem is, it doesn”t kick in for another 21 days. Favreau”s role wasn”t specified.

Lieberman wrote the script, which will be directed by Peter Billingsley (“Couples Retreat”).

Around The Web

TAGSHAILEE STEINFELDJON FAVREAUterm lifeUNIVERSAL PICTURESVINCE VAUGHN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP