Jon Hamm Makes Fun of His ’90s Dating Show Vid

#Jon Hamm #Mad Men
04.09.14 4 years ago

Jon Hamm is always game to make fun of himself, and since he's an attractive person, we should hate him for that. Alas, it is endearing. Well played, Draper. On “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” Hamm was forced to discuss that clip of him on a '90s game show called “The Big Date” (hosted by Mark L. Walberg, of course), and he seems pretty at peace with his old Jordan Catalano hair and attitude. You can also tell he resents whoever uploaded it to YouTube, though. And I kind of like that angst.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Hamm#Mad Men
TAGScraig fergusonJON HAMMMad MenMark L WalbergTHE BIG DATEThe Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP