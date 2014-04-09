Jon Hamm is always game to make fun of himself, and since he's an attractive person, we should hate him for that. Alas, it is endearing. Well played, Draper. On “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” Hamm was forced to discuss that clip of him on a '90s game show called “The Big Date” (hosted by Mark L. Walberg, of course), and he seems pretty at peace with his old Jordan Catalano hair and attitude. You can also tell he resents whoever uploaded it to YouTube, though. And I kind of like that angst.
Jon Hamm Makes Fun of His ’90s Dating Show Vid
Louis VIrtel 04.09.14 4 years ago
