Jon Hamm signs three-year ‘Mad Men’ deal

#Jon Hamm #Mad Men
06.22.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Jon Hamm has signed a three-year contract to stay on AMC’s “Mad Men,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamm’s deal means that he can continue to topline the drama through the foreseeable end of the series.

Following lengthy earlier negotiations in March, creator/executive producer Matthew Weiner signed his own two-year contract, plus an option for a third year..

Hamm’s deal implies the possibility that Lionsgate TV and AMC could pick up that option for a third year in Weiner’s contract, which would allow “Mad Men” to continue into a seventh season.

The Emmy-winning drama is currently gearing up for Season 5.

Hamm, who’s been nominated for three Emmys for playing Don Draper, can currently be seen in the big screen comedy “Bridesmaids.”

Are you excited for more “Mad Men,” or do you think it has run its course?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Hamm#Mad Men
TAGSJON HAMMMad MenMATTHEW WEINER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP