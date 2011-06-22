Jon Hamm signs three-year ‘Mad Men’ deal

Jon Hamm has signed a three-year contract to stay on AMC’s “Mad Men,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamm’s deal means that he can continue to topline the drama through the foreseeable end of the series.

Following lengthy earlier negotiations in March, creator/executive producer Matthew Weiner signed his own two-year contract, plus an option for a third year..

Hamm’s deal implies the possibility that Lionsgate TV and AMC could pick up that option for a third year in Weiner’s contract, which would allow “Mad Men” to continue into a seventh season.

The Emmy-winning drama is currently gearing up for Season 5.

Hamm, who’s been nominated for three Emmys for playing Don Draper, can currently be seen in the big screen comedy “Bridesmaids.”



Are you excited for more “Mad Men,” or do you think it has run its course?