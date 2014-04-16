Jon Hamm Teaches You Emotions on ‘Street Sesame’

04.16.14 4 years ago

Murray on “Sesame Street” needed to learn about expressing emotions. Who did he turn to? Don Draper. Murray is a little confused. Nonetheless, Jon Hamm showed up and taught Murray a lot about tough, sad emotions. It's educational. Also: I have watched this damn adorable clip three times. Damn, it is adorable. Damn!

