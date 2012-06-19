Jon Hamm to star as Larry David’s sworn enemy in new comedy

#Larry David #Jon Hamm
06.20.12 6 years ago

Jon Hamm has gained an unlikely – and extremely neurotic – enemy.

The “Mad Men” thesp is in talks to appear opposite “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator/star Larry David in an upcoming improv comedy that’s being directed by “Superbad” helmer Greg Mottola, according to Showbiz411. The actor will play the arch-nemesis of David’s character, who reportedly (and unsurprisingly) hews very close to the comedian’s “Curb” (erm, real-life?) persona, only with a different name. The plot of the film will put the character into various “Curb”-like situations.

The untitled project, which is being released by Fox Searchlight, is slated to begin production this fall. David and his “Curb”/”Seinfeld” collaborators are currently working on a loose script/treatment for the film.

Hamm is featured in the currently-airing fifth season of AMC’s “Mad Men.” He was last seen on the big-screen in the ensemble comedy “Friends with Kids” opposite Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Maya Rudolph and his real-life partner Jennifer Westfeldt.

Are you looking forward to seeing Hamm and David square off on-screen? Sound off in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Jon Hamm
TAGSGREG MOTTOLAJON HAMMLARRY DAVID

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP