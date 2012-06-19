Jon Hamm to star as Larry David’s sworn enemy in new comedy

Jon Hamm has gained an unlikely – and extremely neurotic – enemy.

The “Mad Men” thesp is in talks to appear opposite “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator/star Larry David in an upcoming improv comedy that’s being directed by “Superbad” helmer Greg Mottola, according to Showbiz411. The actor will play the arch-nemesis of David’s character, who reportedly (and unsurprisingly) hews very close to the comedian’s “Curb” (erm, real-life?) persona, only with a different name. The plot of the film will put the character into various “Curb”-like situations.

The untitled project, which is being released by Fox Searchlight, is slated to begin production this fall. David and his “Curb”/”Seinfeld” collaborators are currently working on a loose script/treatment for the film.

Hamm is featured in the currently-airing fifth season of AMC’s “Mad Men.” He was last seen on the big-screen in the ensemble comedy “Friends with Kids” opposite Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Maya Rudolph and his real-life partner Jennifer Westfeldt.

