Jon Hopkins’ ‘We Disappear’ video dances in smoke

06.16.14 4 years ago

Jon Hopkins' “Immunity” made it into my Top 10 Albums of 2013, so it is only good and right to make sure you hear its opening track, in video form.

“We Disappear” featuring Lulu James is intoxicating and emotional, like a fancy robe in a blacklit room.

It would have fit right in with my recent mix for Vevo, for their Guest List column; I outline other dance and electronica jams to kick your summer off right, including Tove Lo's “Stay High,” Sia's “Chandelier,” Porter Robinson's “Sad Machine,” Gorgon City's “Ready for Your Love,” La Roux's “Let Me Down Gently” and Le1f's “Sup.” Listen to them all here.

Get ready for your heart to hurt around 1:18.

