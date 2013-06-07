Watch: Jon Stewart hands off the ‘Daily Show’ reigns to John Oliver

#Jon Stewart #John Oliver
06.07.13 5 years ago

Jon Stewart is headed off for summer break (suuuummer break forever!), and he’s leaving John Oliver in charge of “The Daily Show,” presumably to invite us all over for a kegger that will end with Samantha Bee passed out with her foot in Aasif Mandvi’s face and dicks drawn on all our foreheads.

Jon’s taking a hiatus to direct his first feature film, a Middle East-set script called “Rosewater” he adapted from a book written by Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari. He’ll be away for three months, and John Oliver will host “The Daily Show” for eight weeks. For a taste of what’s to come, here’s John interrupting Jon’s final Moment of Zen:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Stewart#John Oliver
TAGSdaily showJOHN OLIVERJON STEWART

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP