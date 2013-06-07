Watch: Jon Stewart hands off the ‘Daily Show’ reigns to John Oliver

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jon Stewart is headed off for summer break (suuuummer break forever!), and he’s leaving John Oliver in charge of “The Daily Show,” presumably to invite us all over for a kegger that will end with Samantha Bee passed out with her foot in Aasif Mandvi’s face and dicks drawn on all our foreheads.

Jon’s taking a hiatus to direct his first feature film, a Middle East-set script called “Rosewater” he adapted from a book written by Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari. He’ll be away for three months, and John Oliver will host “The Daily Show” for eight weeks. For a taste of what’s to come, here’s John interrupting Jon’s final Moment of Zen: