There are two reasons to watch this video of Jon Stewart ripping the NFL (again): 1) he is right; 2) he coins the phrase “beer pressure.” Enjoy. And try not to shoot yourself with Sean Hannity appears to say something unthinkable.
Jon Stewart Ripped the NFL for All of Us
Louis VIrtel 09.18.14 4 years ago
