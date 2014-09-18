Jon Stewart Ripped the NFL for All of Us

#NFL #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
09.18.14 4 years ago

There are two reasons to watch this video of Jon Stewart ripping the NFL (again): 1) he is right; 2) he coins the phrase “beer pressure.” Enjoy. And try not to shoot yourself with Sean Hannity appears to say something unthinkable.  

