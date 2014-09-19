Jon Stewart sings ‘I Will Remember You’ in ‘tribute’ to Michael Che’s 3-months at ‘Daily Show’

Jon Stewart sings “I will remember you” in “tribute” to Michael Che”s 3-month “Daily Show” stint

Che, who begins his “SNL” Weekend Update co-hosting job next week, got an elaborate mock sendoff from Stewart, who noted Che worked for him for a total of 58 business days.

Happy 40th birthday, Jimmy Fallon!

“The Tonight Show” host today enters his 40s. PLUS: Fallon and Billy Crystal share Robin Williams stories.

“ER” premiered 20 years ago today

The last huge network drama, which drew more than 30 million viewers per week, debuted on a Tuesday with a two-hour pilot.

“Red Band Society” L.A. bus ads pulled for labeling Octavia Spencer a “Scary Bitch”

The ads have been on Metro L.A. buses, but only recently did officials get an “earful from community” over the ad”s offensiveness.

Jay Leno is joining Al Roker on a USO comedy tour

Leno will be joined by former “Tonight Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks.

Stephen Colbert meets “Monty Python”

Watch “The Colbert Report”s” specially created intro for guest Terry Gilliam.

“You”re the Worst” creator is “hopeful” about getting another season

“That”s sort of the million-dollar question,” says Stephen Falk, who also delves into last night”s season finale.

Every new fall network show, charted

Check out how each show stands on a scale of “Fun” vs. “Boring” and “Deep Dive” vs. “Empty Calorie.”

“Boardwalk Empire” into recreated in “Grand Theft Auto V”

It's from the same YouTube user who created “The Sopranos” intro in “GTA V.”