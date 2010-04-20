Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert reach Comedy Central extensions

04.20.10 8 years ago
Comedy Central has reached new individual agreements with Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, keeping both of its award-winning late night hosts with the network through at least the 2012 election.
Stewart’s contract extension will keep him on as host (and writer-producer) of “The Daily Show” through at least June 2013. 
Colbert’s extension keeps him on as host (and writer-producer) on “The Colbert Report” through the end of 2012.
Both Stewart and Colbert and their respective shows will be the backbone of Comedy Central’s “Indecision 2012” coverage.

