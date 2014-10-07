Jon Stewart took a rare night off from “The Daily Show” due to illness

Correspondent Jason Jones and, later, his wife Samantha Bee filled in for Stewart, who is expected to return on Tuesday. Their guest was former correspondent Wyatt Cenac. PLUS: Jason Jones is no John Oliver.

False gunshot report prompts LAPD to rush to Stephen Collins” home Tuesday night

Former “Baywatch” star Donna D'Errico tweeted and later deleted the following tweet: “That guy from ‘7th Heaven” lives right around the corner from me & just shot himself a few minutes ago.” In fact, Collins wasn't home but he's okay.

Ryan Murphy says he's close to getting Neil Patrick Harris aboard “American Horror Story”

“I'm working on something and hopefully we will talk next week,” he says. “He's game. He had very specific ideas of what he wanted to do, and I had very specific ideas, so we're melding them. He's awesome, one of our great entertainers, and I would love to see him and Jessica Lange go at it in some intriguing way. Because of his schedule, something we're thinking about , maybe one episode and then another one later on.” PLUS: Murphy has a plan to keep Jessica Lange from leaving.

NBC gives extra script orders to “The Mysteries of Laura” and “Constantine”

The three additional scripts for each show is encouraging news for both freshman series.

Will there be another “Simpsons” movie?

James L. Brooks says: “We've been asked to (develop it), but we haven”t,” adding: “We're doing a lot of other stuff.”

President Obama”s brother-in-law joins ESPN as a college basketball commentator

Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama”s brother and the former head coach of Oregon State”s basketball team, will offer color commentary this season.

Miley Cyrus” MTV VMAs date sentenced to 6 months in jail

Jesse Helt had violated the terms of his probation.

A “Simpsons”-inspired “Bort” license plate is like a secret handshake

The “Bort” episode of “The Simpsons” aired 20 years ago this month.

Piers Morgan takes more shots at Anderson Cooper

“I don”t get on that well with Anderson, never had that much to do with Anderson,” the former CNN star tells “Access Hollywood,” adding: “It”s not to denigrate Anderson who is a very, very good field reporter. But to me as a studio star, he”s not really what CNN needs.”

“Transformers” returning to Cartoon Network

“Transformers: Robots in Disguise” was originally supposed to air on The Hub.

“NCIS” producers explain the “Gibbs pass”

The writers have learned that with an actor like Mark Harmon, “He can say that (line) with a look, that with a look, and that with a look.” Or as writer Christopher Silbert put it, “The best version of a scene would be no words at all for him! Or one word.”

DirecTV developing diamond-trade series “Ice” with Antoine Fuqua directing the pilot

The potential series will be set in the diamond-trading world of downtown L.A.

Ana Gasteyer says she”s asked about “SNL”s” Schweddy balls “at least daily”

She says in a Reddit AMA: “I gave in and explained the whole deal to my 11 year old last year, as it was getting hard to avoid.”

Danica McKellar: My 1st real-life kiss happened on “The Wonder Years” with Fred Savage

“I remember reading the script and seeing that I was gonna have a kiss and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! I'm about to have my first kiss,'” she says on the collector”s DVD. “I was totally nervous.”

“The Mentalists” casts brothers for Robin Tunney

Her character is getting two younger brothers.

Are Dean and Sam their own Big Bad on the 10th season of “Supernatural”?

Exec producer Jeremy Carver says: “I will say that this season does not have the end-of-the-world mythology that we”ve had in seasons past, in terms of the Big Bad who”s going to destroy the Earth or whatever. It”s a much more personal road everyone is going on. As a result, it”s a bit of a slower build.”

“Mad Men” alum Bryan Batt marries his partner of 25 years

The actor, famous for playing Salvatore Romano, tied the knot twice, first legally in New York City, followed by a ceremony in his hometown of New Orleans.

CW nailed “The Flash”

Three important elements were nailed in the comic book adaptation, says Tim Goodman. “First,” he says, “the series is completely on point with what the network is doing elsewhere (‘Arrow,' etc.). Second, it's actually very well done. And third, it's wholly entertaining. That all might sound simple and basic – and it is – but it's surprisingly difficult to pull off, not just at the CW but across the industry.” PLUS: It”s the most purely fun hour this side of Shonda Rhimes, it”s surprisingly charming, “The Flash” is an emphatic, richly colored middle finger to comic book gravitas, and producer Greg Berlanti has become a TV superhero guru.