Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum officially set for ’21 Jump Street’ film

Columbia Pictures officially announced on Wednesday (Dec. 2) that Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are set to executive produce and star in the studio’s big screen version of “21 Jump Street.”

Hill has been attached to the project for a long time, writing the treatment for the film with Michael Bacall, who will write the final screenplay.

Tatum’s involvement was first rumored last month, with HitFix’s Drew McWeeny discussing likely roles for both actors based on an early draft of the script.

The feature adaptation of the 1987-1991 FOX hit will be directed by “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” helmers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Neal Moritz will produce, with original series creator Stephen J. Cannell receiving a posthumous credit.

“Jonah helped create a smart and funny vehicle that is tailor-made for him and Channing,” states Columbia Pictures President Doug Belgrad. “They are a perfect duo for this film and Phil and Chris have a terrific, accessible take on the material. We love how this movie has come together and are very excited to begin production this spring.”

The original “21 Jump Street,” which helped jumpstart the career of a young Peter DeLuise (also Johnny Depp), focused on a group of cops who are so fresh-faced that they’re able to go undercover as high school and college students. It’s expected that the film will have a similar premise.

Hill has most recently been seen in “Cyrus” and “Get Him to the Greek.” He has “Moneyball” and “The Sitter” upcoming.

“Fighting” and “G.I. Joe” star Tatum has “The Eagle” opening in February, with “Haywire” and “The Vow” also heading for 2011 release.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js