Jonathan Demme to receive Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme has been tapped by the Cinema Audio Society for special recognition this year. The helmer of such films as “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Philadelphia” and “The Manchurian Candidate” remake will receive the organization’s Filmmaker Award at the 49th annual celebration.

“Jonathan”s career…illustrates an incredible talent for both narrative films and documentaries,” CAS president David E. Fluhr said via press release. “Following in a tradition of synergy between our two honorees, Demme as the Filmmaker Honoree and Chris Newman…as the Career Achievement Honoree have had a long working relationship and on Demme”s multiple Oscar winner, ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ both were rewarded with golden statues.”

Thanks for doing my homework there, Mr. Fluhr. Indeed, as previously announced, Oscar-winning sound mixer Chris Newman (“The Exorcist,” “Amadeus,” “The English Patient”) will receive the CAS’s Career Achievement recognition. Demme — who has been in the midst of a love affair with Neil Young as of late, it seems — has worked with Newman on five features.

Gerard will be covering the sound mixing category via his weekly Tech Support analysis series in the near future, but in surveying the sound editing contenders, he found “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Avengers,” “Django Unchained” and “Life of Pi” to be formidable contenders. I would agree, and would put particular emphasis on “Skyfall,” too, which is sure to be an attractive choice for sound mixers as well. Ditto “The Impossible.”

The 49th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards acknowledging outstanding achievement in sound mixing will be held on February 16, 2013. Results will be updated live at www.cinemaaudiososciety.org.