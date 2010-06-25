Jonny Lee Miller spots a key ‘Dexter’ role

#Dexter
06.25.10 8 years ago 2 Comments
Given the life-and-death turnover on “Dexter” last season, it probably shouldn’t be surprising that the acclaimed Showtime drama is welcoming a number of fresh faces for its upcoming fifth season.
The latest addition to the “Dexter” cast is Jonny Lee Miller, who is set for six episodes in the new season, which is already in production with a fall premiere on tap.
Showtime is being coy about Miller’s character, only saying that he will play a “mysterious man who is intricately involved in the storyline with Julia Stiles’ character that will also bring him into Dexter’s universe.”
Fair enough.
Miller most recently appeared in the television miniseries adaptation of “Emma” and toplined ABC’s “Eli Stone.” His feature credits include “Trainspotting” and “Hackers.”

