Jordana Brewster, Josh Henderson will lead TNT’s new ‘Dallas’ cast

02.01.11 8 years ago 2 Comments
TNT has announced the first wave of official casting for its pilot reboot of “Dallas.”
Maybe “reboot” isn’t exactly the right word. TNT’s new “Dallas” is maybe just a brand extension or a sequel to the beloved oil dynasty primetime soap opera that ran between 1978 and 1991. 
As has long been reported, original “Dallas” stars Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray have signed on to reprise their roles as ruthless oil baron J.R. Ewing, wife Sue Ellen Ewing and younger brother Bobby Ewing, respectively. 
The updated “Dallas” will be built around the clash between John Ross, J.R. Ewing’s son, and Christopher, Bobby and Pam Ewing’s adopted son. 
Leading the way for the younger generation is Josh Henderson (“Desperate Housewives”), who will play John Ross. Jordana Brewster (“Fast & Furious,” “Chuck”) will play Elena, engaged in a love triangle with John and Christopher.
That leaves the casting of Christopher yet to be announced.
The new “Dallas” pilot was written by Cynthia Cidre (“Cane,” “The Mambo Kings”) and will be directed by Michael M. Robin (“The Closer”).

