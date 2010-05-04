Jordin Sparks heads to the Great White Way for ‘In the Heights’

Following in the footsteps of  many “American Idols” before her, Jordin Sparks is headed for the Great White Way.

Sparks, the 2007 “American Idol” winner, will make her Broadway debut in “In the Heights.” Her 12-week run at the Richard Rogers Theater start Aug. 19. She will play Nina Rosario in the Tony-winning musical about life in upper Manhattan”s  Washington Heights.

She”s just the latest Idol to tread the board.  Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young are  both currently in “Hairspray.”
Off the top of our heads, we can think of several other Idols turned theatrical thespians: Constantine Maroulis starred in “Rock of Ages,” Clay Aiken in “Spamalot,” Fantasia in “The Color Purple” (sort of); Frenchie Davis in “Rent”; Taylor Hicks in “Grease”…

Did we leave anyone out?

