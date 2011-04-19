Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Marion Cotillard ‘Dark Knight Rises’ roles revealed

It’s official, Batman fans: Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard will be in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” the upcoming sequel to 2008’s mega-hit “The Dark Knight.”



In somewhat of a surprise, Cotillard (“Inception,” “Ma Vie en Rose”) will play Miranda Tate, a Wayne Enterprises board member who helps Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) in the business and philanthropic (and, likely, romantic) world. The rumor mill had the actress pegged to be appearing as Talia, the daughter of “Batman Begins” villain R’as al Ghul (Liam Neeson).

Gordon-Levitt (“Inception,” “Hesher”) will play John Blake, a Gotham City cop under the special command of Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman). This is a far cry from earlier reportage that the actor would play either enigmatic villain The Riddler or mafia heir Alberto Falcone.

“When you collaborate with people as talented as Marion and Joe, it comes as no surprise that you would want to repeat the experience,” said Nolan in a release. “I immediately thought of them for the roles of Miranda and Blake, and I am looking forward to working with both of them again.”

“The Dark Knight Rises” also stars Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle (the alias of Catwoman), Tom Hardy as Bane and Juno Temple.

The film opens nationwide July 20, 2012.