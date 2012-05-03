Joseph Gordon-Levitt eyeing lead in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ remake

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking to do a little singing and dancing on the big-screen again.

Having earlier proven his chops as a more-than-competent hoofer who can carry a tune in “500 Days of Summer”, the actor is reportedly developing a remake of the horror-comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors” as a possible starring vehicle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He would play protagonist Seymour Krelborn, a hopelessly-nerdy florist who begins raising a talking plant with a taste for human blood at the New York City shop where he works as an assistant.

The Seymour character was of course played by Rick Moranis in the 1986 Frank Oz version, which itself was an adaptation of the off-Broadway musical of the same name – a musical that, in turn, was based on the ultra-low-budget 1960 Roger Corman film.

The new version is being produced by Marc Platt, who’s also currently shepherding an adaptation of his Broadway play “Wicked” to the screen for Universal. His innumerable film credits include last year’s “Drive”, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”, “Nine” and “Wanted”.

No director has yet been tapped for the remake, though “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark” playwright Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is on board to write the screenplay.

Gordon-Levitt’s next film is Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises”, followed by the action-thriller “Premium Rush” and Rian Johnson’s sci-fi mind-trip “Looper” opposite Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt.

Do you think Joseph Gordon-Levitt would make a good Seymour? Any ideas on which actress should play Audrey? Sound off in the comments!