Joseph Gordon-Levitt eyeing lead in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ remake

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking to do a little singing and dancing on the big-screen again.
Having earlier proven his chops as a more-than-competent hoofer who can carry a tune in “500 Days of Summer”, the actor is reportedly developing a remake of the horror-comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors” as a possible starring vehicle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He would play protagonist Seymour Krelborn, a hopelessly-nerdy florist who begins raising a talking plant with a taste for human blood at the New York City shop where he works as an assistant.
The Seymour character was of course played by Rick Moranis in the 1986 Frank Oz version, which itself was an adaptation of the off-Broadway musical of the same name – a musical that, in turn, was based on the ultra-low-budget 1960 Roger Corman film.
The new version is being produced by Marc Platt, who’s also currently shepherding an adaptation of his Broadway play “Wicked” to the screen for Universal. His innumerable film credits include last year’s “Drive”, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”, “Nine” and “Wanted”.
No director has yet been tapped for the remake, though “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark” playwright Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is on board to write the screenplay.
Gordon-Levitt’s next film is Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises”, followed by the action-thriller “Premium Rush” and Rian Johnson’s sci-fi mind-trip “Looper” opposite Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt.
Do you think Joseph Gordon-Levitt would make a good Seymour? Any ideas on which actress should play Audrey? Sound off in the comments!
What a perfect fit of actor and role! This remake has the potential to be a lot of fun. Extremely excited for JGL’s future and looking forward to all four films he has coming out in the second half of the year. Can’t forget ‘Lincoln’!
THE ORIGINAL, VERY LOW BUDGET, ROGER CORMAN FILM WILL ALWAYS BE THE BEST VERSION. STOP TRYING TO MAKE A BETTER ONE.
remake of a remake. seriously, no one can come up with ideas anymore? I guess because all the film and production schools are open admission and rediculously expensive so only untalented but rich and connected kids learn how to do this stuff.
Can’t anyone come up with something new. Why remake it?
Know the story. Know the songs. Know the ending… what’s the point???? Who cares who’s in it. Delight us. Surprise us. Give us something NEW, pleeeeeeeez!
So
So unfortunate on one hand; these remakes are always worse than the originals. If there is something good, why mess with it? On the other hand, it’s always nice to re-introduce these things to a new generation… but then again, why not just re-release the original film for a limited run to theatres?