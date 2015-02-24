Saban targets Joseph Kahn’s ‘Power Rangers’ film: ‘Tell them to stop harassing me’

#Power Rangers
02.24.15 4 years ago

Have you watched “Torque” and “Detention” director Joseph Kahn's HitFix-premiered “Power Rangers” fan film yet? As of this writing, you can still catch the SFW version on YouTube. The NSFW version, on the other hand? Apparently Vimeo's “Staff Pick of the Day” recommendation wasn't enough to keep the video-sharing site from taking it down — presumably under pressure from “Power Rangers” copyright holder Saban Entertainment.

“Saban is trying to shut POWER/RANGERS down,” wrote Kahn on Twitter. “If you'd like to keep watching, tell them to stop harassing me.”

Indeed, despite satire being protected under the First Amendment — that part of the Constitution which has allowed fan-made films to flourish online — “POWER/RANGERS” seems to be under attack in part, perhaps, due to its affiliation with a known Hollywood director.

“Hey @vimeo my POWER/RANGERS short you took down is protected under fair/use/free speech/satire,” tweeted Kahn. He then laid into the site in a six-part rant:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Want to protest? Contact Saban to lodge a complaint. And P.S. by the way? Vimeo's NSFW version of the clip is still viewable in the director's original embedded tweet. Get it while it lasts:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Power Rangers
TAGSJoseph KahnPOWER RANGERSPower Rangers Joseph KahnSabanSaban FilmsVIMEO

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP