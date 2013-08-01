Josh Hartnett and Eva Green join Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful’

(CBR) Josh Hartnett and Eva Green have joined Showtime”s “Penny Dreadful,” the “League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”-style monster mash-up from the “Skyfall” team of Sam Mendes and John Logan.

Announced last fall, the eight-episode Victorian drama brings together such literary characters as Dracula, Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Gray as they “grapple with their monstrous alienation.”

According to TheWrap, Hartnett will play Ethan Chandler, an American with a dark side who tells women he”s a cowboy, while Green will portray the seductive and dangerous Vanessa Ives, whom Showtime President David Nevins described as “sort of the fulcrum of the show.”

The eight-episode series is looking to start shooting this October for a possible spring 2014 release. Juan Antonio Bayona (“The Impossible”) has signed on to direct the first two episodes.

