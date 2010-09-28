Josh Holloway has an ‘Impossible’ new ‘Mission’

09.28.10

Will Paramount Picture’s strategy to bring in more sexy co-stars for “Mission: Impossible IV” might just make up for Tom Cruise getting increasingly long in the tooth?  It’s unclear, but the studio certainly hasn’t given up trying. The 48-year-old star is already being paired with Jeremy Renner in the Brad Bird production and now Josh Holloway is jumping to the big screen as a member of Ethan Hunt’s Impossible Mission Force.

[It’s worth noting, however, that Holloway and Renner aren’t spring chickens themselves.  Holloway and Renner are 41 and 39-years-old respectively.]

According to The Hollywood Reporter, little is known about Holloway’s character.  It’s the first significant movie role for the “Lost” star who had to turn down numerous opportunities during the show’s six-year run. 

Also joining the “IM4” cast are Paula Patton, Vladimir Mashkov, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg.

Production should begin soon in anticipation of a December 2011 release.

