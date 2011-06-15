Josh Hutcherson and Dane Cook’s ‘Detention’ coming to theaters

“Detention,” a genre-bending low-budget film starring Josh Hutcherson, Dane Cook and Shanley Caswell (“Little Victories”) is heading to theaters. Sony Pictures announced it has acquired worldwide rights to the film.

Mixing elements of comedy, horror, sci-fi and action movies, the film centers on a group of high school seniors who face off against a slasher killer, and ultimately find themselves in a position to save the world – if only they can get out of detention.

Directed by music video veteran Joseph Kahn (2004’s motorcycle actioner “Torque”), “Detention” was co-written by Kahn and Mark Palermo.

“This is the best apocalyptic fantasy, horror, science fiction, action- thriller, body swapping, time-traveling teen romantic comedy that we have ever screened. The pace, energy, and awesomeness Joseph Kahn has achieved in ‘Detention’ is completely mind-blowing in the best way possible,” said Sony exec Scott Shooman in a statement.

The film recently won the Youth Jury prize for best FutureWave Feature Film at the Seattle International Film Festival.

“I am thrilled for ‘Detention’ to find an enthusiastic home at Sony,” said Kahn. “I am looking forward to unleashing our apocalyptic fantasy, horror, science fiction, action- thriller, body swapping, time-traveling teen romantic comedy!”

Josh Hutcherson was recently seen in “The Kids Are All Right,” and will soon appear as Peeta Mellark in the highly anticipated “Hunger Games.”

Comedian Dane Cook has appeared in such films as “Good Luck Chuck” and “Mr. Brooks.”



