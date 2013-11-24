Josh Hutcherson reenacts The Outfield’s ‘Your Love’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

https://dailymotion.com/video/x17k6wr
As if setting out to prove he’s today’s greatest ’80s teen idol who wasn’t actually alive in the 1980s, “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson donned a mullet and a retro color-block shirt on last night’s “SNL” for a skit that had him reenact the lyrics to The Outfield’s 1985 single “Your Love.” With Vanessa Bayer as his sweaterdress-wearing object of affection, it’s all so fun you may even find yourself unconsciously putting your hair in a side ponytail – even if, like me, you don’t actually have enough hair to accomplish said side ponytail. In which case, you can just pretend.
This is easily the best SNL skit in years. No hyperbole, I’m not exaggerating.
I disagree with McGee on some of the other skits, too. Mainly the Strong & Moynihan angry employees and the Bad Vet Clinic, which had my laughing maniacally.
This was the best show of the year so far, and I think Hutcherson was much more comfortable than so many first time hosts tend to be, and game for pretty much everything that they wanted to through at him.
I hope he gets another chance to host, because I thought he was great.