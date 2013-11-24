Josh Hutcherson reenacts The Outfield’s ‘Your Love’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

https://dailymotion.com/video/x17k6wr

As if setting out to prove he’s today’s greatest ’80s teen idol who wasn’t actually alive in the 1980s, “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson donned a mullet and a retro color-block shirt on last night’s “SNL” for a skit that had him reenact the lyrics to The Outfield’s 1985 single “Your Love.” With Vanessa Bayer as his sweaterdress-wearing object of affection, it’s all so fun you may even find yourself unconsciously putting your hair in a side ponytail – even if, like me, you don’t actually have enough hair to accomplish said side ponytail. In which case, you can just pretend.

