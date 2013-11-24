Josh Hutcherson reenacts The Outfield’s ‘Your Love’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

11.24.13

As if setting out to prove he’s today’s greatest ’80s teen idol who wasn’t actually alive in the 1980s, “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson donned a mullet and a retro color-block shirt on last night’s “SNL” for a skit that had him reenact the lyrics to The Outfield’s 1985 single “Your Love.” With Vanessa Bayer as his sweaterdress-wearing object of affection, it’s all so fun you may even find yourself unconsciously putting your hair in a side ponytail – even if, like me, you don’t actually have enough hair to accomplish said side ponytail. In which case, you can just pretend.

