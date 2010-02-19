Josh Schwartz gets ‘Hitched’ to Kristin Kreuk on CBS

“Smallville” veteran Kristin Kreuk and Jack Carpenter have landed the leads in the CBS romantic-comedy pilot “Hitched.”

[We’re not suggesting this news should cause “Chuck” fans to be a bit less worried about Hannah-and-Chuck, but…]

“Hitched” is co-written by Josh Schwartz and Matt Miller and focuses Rachel and Brett Applebaum, who get married after only nine months together and are still figuring out the whole relationship thing.

Eugene Levy joined the “Hitched” pilot earlier in the week as the father of the groom, an oft-married lothario.

Kreuk has most recently been seen guest starring on “Chuck,” the NBC action-dramedy co-created by Schwartz and executive produced by Miller. In addition to her long run as Lana Lang on “Smallville,” her credits include “Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li” and “EuroTrip.”

In addition to a number of high-profile pilot roles, including 2007’s buzzed-about “Lipshitz Saves the World,” Carpenter appeared on the small screen in “The Return of Jezebel James” and in last summer’s feature “I Love You, Beth Cooper.”