Josh Schwartz gets ‘Hitched’ to Kristin Kreuk on CBS

02.19.10 8 years ago
“Smallville” veteran Kristin Kreuk and Jack Carpenter have landed the leads in the CBS romantic-comedy pilot “Hitched.”
[We’re not suggesting this news should cause “Chuck” fans to be a bit less worried about Hannah-and-Chuck, but…]
“Hitched” is co-written by Josh Schwartz and Matt Miller and focuses Rachel and Brett Applebaum, who get married after only nine months together and are still figuring out the whole relationship thing.  
Eugene Levy joined the “Hitched” pilot earlier in the week as the father of the groom, an oft-married lothario.
Kreuk has most recently been seen guest starring on “Chuck,” the NBC action-dramedy co-created by Schwartz and executive produced by Miller. In addition to her long run as Lana Lang on “Smallville,” her credits include “Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li” and “EuroTrip.”
In addition to a number of high-profile pilot roles, including 2007’s buzzed-about “Lipshitz Saves the World,” Carpenter appeared on the small screen in “The Return of Jezebel James” and in last summer’s feature “I Love You, Beth Cooper.”

Around The Web

TAGScastingCBSHitchedJack CarpenterJOSH SCHWARTZKRISTIN KREUKpilotsTV

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP