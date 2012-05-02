Joss Whedon pans Zak Penn’s original ‘Avengers’ screenplay

While screenwriter Zak Penn may have received a “story by” credit on “The Avengers”, based on a recent GQ article (thanks to the Playlist for bringing it to my attention) it appears he didn’t have much of anything to do with the completed film hitting theaters this Friday.
“There was a script…there just wasn’t a script I was going to film a word of,” “Avengers” writer/director Joss Whedon told the gentleman’s magazine after reporter Alex Pappadernas called him out on his earlier claim that Marvel “didn’t have a script” when he was first brought on board. After all, Penn was hired to write the superhero flick way back in July 2007, while Whedon didn’t sign on to the project until April 2010.
While Whedon clearly wasn’t fond of Penn’s interpretation of the comic book to begin with, he also, it seems, felt the need for near-total control over the film’s creative aspects – or, in his words, a “bedrock of certainty”.
“I needed that bedrock of certainty, so that when they asked me why something was [in the script], I could tell them exactly,” he said.
When asked by GQ to comment on Whedon’s statements, Penn came back sounding unmistakably regretful over (albeit accepting of) what essentially amounted to his complete removal from the creative process. From the magazine:
“‘We could have collaborated more, but that was not his choice. He wanted to do it his way, and I respect that. I mean, it’s not like on the Hulk, where I got replaced by the lead actor,’ he says, referring to Edward Norton’s infamous decision to install himself as lead screenwriter on that film. ‘That was an unusual one. This was more normal.'”
Penn, of course, is no stranger to penning superhero movies – beginning with the “story by” credit he received on Bryan Singer’s “X2”, his resume includes the screenplays for “Elektra” (2005), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) and 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” (though the last of those, as noted above, was virtually taken over by Norton during production).
In any case, it’s worth dredging up the following quote from the article our own Drew McWeeny wrote a couple years back following confirmation that Whedon had gotten the job: “Zak Penn is hard at work on the screenplay, and I’m sure Whedon’s going to be a great sounding board during that part of the process.”
Little did anyone realize at the time that Whedon never really planned on collaborating with Penn at all.
This is old news. Well, the fact that Joss completely rewrote the screenplay is. I guess it’s a new revelation that he thought Zak Penn’s was rubbish, but it isn’t really a surprise.
Not surprising at all, you’re right. In fact, the shock would have been to find out the Joss Whedon took on the movie without the go-ahead to do his own screenplay.
Also not surprising he thought the script was garbage–since so many of Penn’s others are just not very good.
He made similar comments when it was first announced he took the job. He said that when he took the job (or the meetings) that if he took the job that the script had got to go.
Penn and Whedon both went to Wesleyan and graduated 3 years apart. I wonder if they shared any classes.
thank God
I agree with you this far: Penn IS no stranger to superhero scripts…and screwing them up. The list above is NOT something to brag about. I’m actually glad to hear someone who cares about the characters took over the script!
Only Akiva Goldsman could’ve done a worse job than the writer of Elektra.
Agreed – based on IMDB, Penn’s “writer” credits are on some of the worst movies of the past decade. But his “story” credits are great (X2, 2nd Hulk – I liked it, anyway – and now Avengers). So maybe the secret is to let Penn write the first draft, then let another writer read it and toss it. Maybe Penn’s drafts are good at showing exactly what should not be done.
Given penns resume in script writing for superhero movies, i would have trashed the script too
At the same time, television critics seem to love Alphas. I don’t get it but apparently they do.
Is that Zak Penn? If so no names & no budget really helps him creatively.
Alphas is a LOT better than any of his films.
Penn must have broke the GQ writer’s heart when he refused to get in a pissing match about it.
It’s Pappademas, not Pappadernas. I assume this is another mistake based on the fact that “r” and “n” look like an “m” together.
I was bummed when I heard that Zak Penn was hired to write the script and elated when Joss Whedon was paid to write the script.
Well look at the result, the avengers is a fantastic movie with a great script, thank god he took over control.
considering all of Zack Penn’s movies are terrible (except for X2, which he couldn’t have had THAT much of a hand in, since it turned out great), I’m glad this happened.